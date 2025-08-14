Truck parking shortage targeted in new DOT plan

After years of relentless pressure, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association is finally seeing results. Federal investment in truck parking is no longer just talk – it’s happening.

The truck parking crisis has plagued the industry for decades. Yet for years, lawmakers turned a blind eye, unaware of just how serious the issue had become. Now, thanks to relentless grassroots advocacy, the government is finally waking up.

The crisis hit a turning point with the murder of Jason Rivenburg. A trucker from Fultonham, N.Y., Rivenburg was killed while parked at an unsafe location. He had been turned away when he arrived early for a delivery. After parking at an abandoned gas station, he was fatally shot and robbed for $7.

In 2012, Congress passed Jason’s Law, which created a truck parking survey. The first survey results, released in 2015, confirmed what truck drivers had been warning about: There isn’t enough parking.

Sadly, that survey did little to increase parking capacity. An updated survey in 2020 showed that not much had changed in five years. This led a lawmaker and OOIDA to take action.

In 2020, Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill., introduced the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act. The bill would dedicate $755 million to projects that would increase free, public parking spaces for truck drivers.

OOIDA worked closely with Bost to develop the meaningful truck parking legislation that would garner support throughout the industry.

Since then, OOIDA has pushed the issue forward at full speed. Through Calls to Action and FightingForTruckers.com, the Association gathered support for the bill. OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh frequently testified to Congress about the parking crisis.

For example, earlier this year, Pugh advocated for a “pro-trucker” highway bill during a House Highways and Transit Subcommittee hearing. That includes parking with the passage of the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act.

“Alleviating the truck parking shortage has been the top safety concern for American truckers for more than a decade,” Pugh wrote in his submitted testimony.“Members of Congress from every corner of the country and across the political spectrum have supported this legislation over the years because they understand the truck parking crisis is negatively affecting their constituents who make a living behind the wheel. A lack of available parking spaces forces truckers to choose between parking in a potentially unsafe location, such as a highway shoulder, or continuing to drive while they feel fatigued or are out of available driving hours under federally mandated hours-of-service regulations.”

In its first session, Bost’s bill died in committee with 14 bipartisan co-sponsors. But neither Bost nor truck drivers gave up on the truck parking bill; it has been reintroduced in each subsequent session of Congress. Last year, the bill was placed on the House calendar with 27 Democratic and 26 Republican co-sponsors.

This momentum continued as a new administration took office.

Pro-Trucker Package

In June, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation is listening to truck drivers.

The DOT unveiled a “Pro-Trucker Package,” which includes nine new initiatives to support truck drivers. Those initiatives address topics ranging from speed limiters to ELDs.

At the top of the list is truck parking. The DOT will provide over $275 million in grants to increase parking availability. This includes a $180 million grant awarded to Florida in 2024, adding over 900 parking spaces along the I-4 corridor.

Additionally, the DOT will issue a memo stating that truck parking is a “national priority” under Jason’s Law. This will open more grant programs for parking projects.

Bost praised the announcement, highlighting the impact of truck drivers voicing concerns.

“Growing up in a family trucking business, I know how hard it can be to find a safe place to stop and rest,” Bost said in a statement. “That’s why I’ve led efforts in Congress to expand truck parking and fight for commonsense reforms that make life easier and safer for truckers. I’m proud to see President Trump and Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy stepping up to the plate with meaningful action that reflects what drivers have been telling us for years.”

An increase in trucking parking funding comes after the National Transportation Safety Board broke with tradition and called for more congressional truck parking funding. That includes establishing grant programs to increase parking and allowing federal funding to be used for maintenance costs. NTSB also called for considering ending the federal ban on commercializing rest areas.

OOIDA Director of Government Affairs Collin Long pointed out the significance of the NTSB’s recommendation.

“NTSB has called for the establishment of a grant program for states, local governments and other eligible entities to increase parking for CMVs, which in my eyes is an endorsement of the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act,” Long said. “We hope the U.S. Senate is listening, because it’s abundantly clear something needs to be done to prevent more crashes like this.”

Whether members of Congress received the message remains to be seen, but the recent announcement from the DOT marks a step in the right direction. LL