Truck parking moonshot: 40,000 spaces in three years

What if someone told you that the federal government would help build 1,000 trucking parking facilities within the next three years?

It sounds like some absurd fantasy, but one guy is serious about the idea. That guy also happens to have a direct line to the U.S. transportation secretary. This pipedream could be reality.

When it comes to solving the nationwide truck parking crisis, stakeholders have little faith in the federal government. After all, the issue has been on the federal radar since at least 2012 when Jason’s Law was enacted. Since then, there has not been a lot of progress – although Congress’ recent allocation of $200 million for truck parking is a big step in the right direction.

Certainly, the U.S. Department of Transportation is taking a more aggressive approach under President Donald Trump. That could yield some meaningful results.

Last year, DOT set up an advisory board for the first time in its history. The board is tasked with providing “strategic vision and high-level guidance to modernize and enhance the United States transportation systems,” according to the DOT. USDOT Advisory Board Chair Gregg Reuben told Land Line the goal is to bring in subject matter experts “to initiate as much change as possible” in the three years they have with the current administration.

It just so happens that Reuben’s area of expertise is parking. He’s the CEO of Centerpark, a company that owns and manages parking garages mostly in New York City. It’s no surprise then that Reuben has an idea on how to put a large dent in the truck parking shortage.

40,000 truck parking spaces in three years

Reuben’s plan seems like pie in the sky, but he’s serious about it.

The pitch: 1,000 truck parking facilities that would create 40,000 truck parking spaces by the end of Trump’s second term.

What will that look like? No one really knows at this point. Reuben’s idea is still in the brainstorming phase. Here’s what we do know:

Truck parking facilities will be “DOT-sponsored, certified or approved”

Each facility must meet minimum standards of “safety, quality and amenities”

That’s about it. The real question is, “Who will be paying for this?”

Partial privatization of parking

At the last DOT Advisory Board meeting, board members focused on public-private partnerships and something called “asset recycling.” What does that mean?

“Asset recycling” is the monetization of vacant, unproductive properties. Such properties are typically state-owned, with the USDOT having little influence over them. Examples are old weigh stations, airports, military bases and truck stops.

Part of the problem with adding truck parking capacity is getting 50 state DOTs and the federal DOT to work together efficiently. Even when everyone is on the same page, Reuben said “it’s like herding cats.” He believes a “proliferation of (public-private partnerships)” can change that.

According to the American Society of Civil Engineers’ latest infrastructure report card, America’s roads are graded at a D+, with bridges at a C. That’s a pretty low grade for one of the wealthiest countries in the world. Reuben believes fragmentation among all participants is the problem.

Public-private partnerships are a big part of infrastructure projects worldwide… except in the U.S. From 1990 to 2006, the United Kingdom financed $50 billion in transportation infrastructure through public-private partnerships. The United States? Only $10 billion.

Although public-private partnerships seem like a great way to advance U.S. infrastructure quickly and efficiently, including truck parking, there is one problem.

40,000 PAID parking spaces?

That’s the fear truck drivers have when told the private sector will play a significant role.

While public-private partnerships could come in the form of traditional truck stops that offer free parking, that’s not exactly Reuben’s business. He built his wealth on paid parking. Is he bringing that business model to solve the truck parking crisis?

In a conversation with Land Line, Reuben all but guaranteed that the hypothetical 1,000 truck parking facilities would include paid parking. According to an OOIDA Foundation survey, truck drivers are not using paid truck parking. That may create a problem.

Fortunately, Reuben understands that dichotomy.

“(Paid parking) just won’t be utilized, right?” Reuben said. “They’re going to look for other alternatives, and they’ll continue to do what’s being done, and parking at off ramps and shoulders. It’s just going to continue to exacerbate some of the problems … We want the buy-in. We have to have the buy-in, otherwise it won’t work from the truckers.”

Use your voice

How will the DOT ensure truck drivers “buy in?” It’s too soon to tell, but Reuben said everything is on the table.

“I also do believe that there are other ways to generate revenue and that it doesn’t have to be solely dependent upon paid parking,” Reuben said.

Even though this truck parking plan is in its infancy, there’s only three years left to see it through. Reuben said the advisory board will get input from stakeholders, but the clock is ticking and moving fast.

Have any thoughts, ideas or concerns about how to build 1,000 truck parking facilities? Let the people in charge know by sending a message to DOTAdvisoryBoard@dot.gov. LL