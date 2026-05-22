Trip on I-70 in Indiana could cost $84

A truck traveling a 156-mile stretch of Interstate 70 in Indiana could have to pay $84.

That will be the reality if Indiana gets its way.

It has been no secret that state officials in Indiana have been wanting to toll I-70. The state is strapped for cash, and major improvements on the interstate are needed.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, Indiana is the fifth busiest state for commercial freight traffic. The state’s interstates are third in number of vehicle miles traveled, behind only Texas and California. When it comes to manufacturing jobs, Indiana ranks among the top states.

Severe congestion is plaguing I-70 in Indiana, costing manufacturers and logistics companies time and productivity. The state does not have enough money to fund those improvements.

That is why Indiana is turning to tolls.

Recently, Indiana’s application to toll I-70 was made public. What will that look like?

To start, the state plans to toll the entire 156-mile stretch of I-70. Passenger vehicles will be charged 10 cents per mile. Trucks will pay 54 cents per mile, costing truck drivers more than $84 to drive through Indiana using I-70.

That is assuming a transponder is in the vehicle. Otherwise, the toll rate will be even higher.

Under the current timeline, tolling could begin as soon as 2029. Reconstruction of I-70 could take eight to 10 years to complete.

Drivers who do not want to pay an I-70 toll can always use U.S. Route 40 for free.

Not a done deal

Although Indiana is one step closer to tolling I-70, it must clear some more hurdles.

Federal law prohibits states from tolling existing interstate lanes. However, the Interstate System Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Pilot Program (ISRRPP) allows up to three states to collect tolls on an interstate for reconstruction that could not otherwise be improved without collecting tolls.

Last September, Indiana submitted its application for that program. It has three years to satisfy criteria, including environmental reviews and executing a formal toll agreement, or the state will lose its slot.

Since the program was formed in 1998, no state has successfully implemented tolls under ISRRPP. Proposals were doomed by a lack of public support and/or the state could not get legal authority to collect tolls from its legislature.

Missouri made multiple attempts to toll I-70 through ISRRPP. In 2012, then-Sen. Mike Kehoe introduced a bill giving the state authority to toll the interstate. It died in committee after strong opposition.

Last year, Indiana lawmakers passed a bill giving the state authority to proceed with plans to toll I-70. If the state’s application is approved, it must still meet certain criteria within three years.

Rhode Island tolls

Rhode Island’s efforts to resume collecting truck-only tolls have hit another stumbling block.

State officials had expected the tolls, which have been inactive since a 2022 court ruling found them unconstitutional, to resume in the first half of 2026. However, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation says the state will need roughly $30 million in updates to the current billing system and gantries before the tolls can be reinstated.

For now, RIDOT expects the gantries to be operational by March 2027, but said that timeline depends on how long it takes to install the new gantries and to put the new collection system in place.

The state estimates that the tolls will generate around $40 million annually once they are turned back on. LL