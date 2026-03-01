Trailer aerodynamics gaining interest

Smooth. That’s how you want air to flow over your rig as it travels down the highway.

When air flows smoothly, there’s less drag, and that eases the work your engine must do and thereby reduces the fuel it needs to burn. With fuel now costing close to $4 per gallon and more, reducing consumption saves dollars and makes sense.

Truck operators who care about fuel economy have adopted aerodynamically designed tractors, but not all have embraced aero equipment for trailers – primarily box-shaped vans and reefers, the predominant trailer type in freight hauling.

But fleet managers have become more interested in trailer aerodynamics, according to the North American Council for Freight Efficiency, an equipment research group. It has found that its Full Aero Trailer Confidence Report has become the one downloaded most often by visitors to its website. NACFE has done numerous studies into fuel economy, and its confidence reports define what special equipment works and how well, so operators can confidently purchase and use them. The trailer aero report was published in 2020 and is being updated for release this summer, said Dean Bushey, NACFE’s director of programs.

Aerodynamics became important as fuel prices climbed in the 1970s and beyond. Most attention went to power units that lead trailers down highways. Once air had been more efficiently parted by a tractor, it can make its own way to the rear, the reasoning seemed to be. Companies with high trailer-to-tractor ratios, where three or four trailers were parked for every one going down a road, had a valid reason to leave them bare.

In the 1990s and beyond, progressive thinkers began designing and testing trailer equipment with increased fuel-saving potential. Makers of such products knew they had to prove their worth and tested them extensively, and fleets with large resources did their own tests. Results were gathered by the Technology & Maintenance Council of the American Trucking Associations, which in 2019 published a recommended practice, “Relationships Between Truck/Trailer Components and Fuel Economy.”

For trailers, side skirts can save up to 5% in fuel, the TMC report says. Other potential savings come from wheel covers, at up to 1%, and aerodynamic mud flaps, 0.5%. And there’s the boat tail, which skeptics often dismiss as foolishly impractical. But tests and fleet experience show a boat tail can save as much as 4% in fuel. Those numbers were established while testing one product on an otherwise bare trailer; an owner cannot slap all items on a trailer and get, in these examples, 10.5% total savings.

Shortening the gap between tractor and trailer, where air turbulence causes drag, can also save money. TMC says reducing a gap from 65 to 25 inches can increase mile-per-gallon numbers by as much as 5%. Reducing a 35-inch gap to 25 inches can increase economy by 0.1 to 1%. Sliding a fifth wheel forward will reduce a gap, but of course, weight distribution and driver comfort can be adversely affected.

“These percentages are not insignificant and perhaps these represent ‘the last undiscovered country’ for many fleets seeking additional fuel economy improvements, having maximized, or so they think, their options for the power unit itself,” said Robert Braswell, TMC’s executive director. “I don’t think any of this is a surprise or new in general to progressive fleet operations, but it may be new to some operations.”

Owner-operators can reap the same benefits, especially because personal income is closely tied to fuel savings. “The economics matter here,” said Bushey at NACFE. “At current fuel costs of around $0.48/mile (per American Transportation Research Institute’s 2025 data), fuel remains the second-highest operating cost behind wages. For an owner-operator running 100,000 miles annually, a 6-10% fuel improvement means real money—potentially $2,000-4,000 in annual savings depending on configuration and fuel prices.”

He continued, “The good news is that devices have gotten lighter, less expensive, and more durable. Side skirts, especially, have come down in cost significantly due to competition and higher volume. Payback periods have shortened. And critically, the best devices today are “driver passive” – they require zero interaction, which matters when it’s your truck and your time.”

Of course, many o-o’s pull trailers owned by others, usually the fleets they’re contracted to. Some of those companies equip their trailers for fuel savings as a way to entice independent truckers to sign on and to retain those they already have. Others don’t, sometimes because their trailers are parked much of the time, when aero improvers have no value. And sometimes they simply view fuel expense as contractors’ problem.

It’s also true that extra equipment adds weight that can cut payload; and it can be damaged and require repairs that cost more than any possible fuel savings. Early side skirts, for instance, were made of inflexible metal that was bent and torn when dragged over high obstacles, like railroad crossings and high-crowned driveway aprons.

Some rear appendages that mimic boattails, like the Trailer Tail (now off the market), have mechanical brackets and springs that can be damaged. The tail panels themselves were made of durable polyplastic material, but because drivers had to fold and deploy the panels, they sometimes go unused and save no fuel. Recent products address those problems with designs and materials that weigh less, can withstand impacts, and don’t require driver involvement, Bashey said.

With or without aerodynamics, the single biggest variable in fuel economy is the driver, TMC says. Good drivers can get 35% better economy than bad drivers, and the key is attitude and smooth operation. For this, owner-operators really are in charge. LL