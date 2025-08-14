Thousands of truck drivers pushed back against speed limiters

When truck drivers come together, they can deliver a powerful message. There may be no better example of this than truckers’ unified opposition against proposals to mandate speed limiters on commercial motor vehicles.

With the help of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, thousands of truckers informed the decision-makers in Washington, D.C., that slowing trucks down is not the best route to highway safety.

The White House and the U.S. Department of Transportation listened. As part of an overall “Pro-Trucker Package” that includes nine initiatives championed by OOIDA, the DOT announced that it is withdrawing the previous administration’s speed limiter rulemaking.

“Mandating speed limiters on heavy-duty trucks isn’t just an inconvenience – it is a safety hazard when drivers are forced to go slower than the flow of traffic,” the DOT wrote in its Jan. 27 news release. “USDOT is withdrawing the proposed rulemaking to mandate speed limiters so professional drivers can operate their vehicles safely.”

Long battle

OOIDA and individual truck drivers have been pushing back on attempts to mandate speed limiters for years.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration published a report on the topic all the way back in 1991, and the American Trucking Associations petitioned NHTSA to limit trucks to 68 mph in 2006. The effort resurfaced in 2016, when FMCSA and NHTSA issued a joint notice of proposed rulemaking.

When President Donald Trump took office in 2017, the proposal was sidelined.

The Biden administration resurrected the rulemaking in 2022. Although a top speed wasn’t introduced, FMCSA’s latest proposal suggested that most commercial motor vehicles with a gross vehicle weight of 26,001 pounds would be required to be equipped with speed-limiting devices. Truck safety groups called for a top speed of 60 mph – even though trucks would be traveling highways with speed limits as fast as 80 and 85 mph.

That’s when truck drivers stepped up. FMCSA received more than 15,000 comments to the advance notice. Most of the comments came from truckers, who raised concerns about dangerous speed differentials, road rage and the inability to accelerate to avoid a crash.

OOIDA also played a big role in delivering that message.

“Studies and research have already proven what we were all taught long ago in driver’s ed classes – that traffic is safest when vehicles all travel at the same relative speed,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer said in 2022. “Limiting trucks to speeds below the flow of traffic increases interactions between vehicles, which can lead to more crashes.”

The sheer number of comments was enough to slow down the previous administration from getting a speed limiter final rule across the finish line.

Then, as soon as Trump was set to take office, OOIDA wasted no time explaining why truckers believe that a speed limiter mandate would be bad for highway safety and the supply chain. Led by OOIDA, a coalition of 17 organizations wrote to Trump on Jan. 16.

“In short, this mandate will be harmful for America’s truckers and small businesses, and it will be counterproductive to improving roadway safety,” the coalition wrote days before Trump’s inauguration. “As you consider deregulatory action for your initial days in office, our coalition believes that stopping this mandate would be an ideal way to start.”

ATA, meanwhile, supported a speed limiter mandate that called for all trucks without automatic emergency brakes and adaptive cruise control to be limited to 65 mph.

The fight isn’t over

The good news for truckers is that a speed limiter mandate is off the table through the remainder of Trump’s term.

However, OOIDA wants to end the proposal for good. That’s why the Association is encouraging lawmakers to support the DRIVE Act, which would prohibit the FMCSA from issuing any rule or regulation mandating speed limiters.

Without the DRIVE Act, there is the potential for the proposal to be resurrected when a new president takes office. The DRIVE Act would help end the game of political ping pong.

“We don’t want this back-and-forth every time there’s a change in administrations,” said Bryce Mongeon, OOIDA’s director of legislative affairs. “What the DRIVE Act would do is let Congress assert its authority on this issue and tell FMCSA simply … ‘You’re not going to move forward with this rulemaking.’ So, this really is an opportunity to put this issue to rest once and for all.” LL