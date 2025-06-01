The Truck Parking Zone – May 2025

Municipalities across the country are facing the question of what to do about the truck parking crisis in their respective jurisdictions.

Surprisingly, many are deciding to add more parking or find a compromise that works for residents and truck drivers. Find out what is happening from California all the way to Maryland.

Florida town can’t wait for Love’s

While some municipalities push truck stop developments out, city and county officials in Gretna, Fla., are looking forward to a new Love’s Travel Stop along Interstate 10 at Exit 174. According to a WTXL report, Mayor Gary Russ-Sills actually wants traffic to increase at the exit. That’s because he understands the economic boom truck drivers bring with them when a city welcomes them with open arms.

New Love’s sites in Louisiana, Virginia

Love’s Travel Stops has opened a new location at 715 Highway 90 West in New Iberia, La. Situated off Exit 128A on U.S. Route 90, the new truck stop includes 63 truck parking spaces. In addition to more parking, the new Love’s also includes six diesel bays and five showers.

The first new Love’s of 2025 opened at 5275 N. Fork Road (off of Interstate 81, Exit 128) in Elliston, Va., and includes 93 truck parking spaces, nine diesel bays and seven showers. Both locations include laundry facilities, a Cat Scale and a dog park.

Truckers rally against Texas town’s truck parking ordinance

Back in 2021, the Texas town of Palmview decided to begin enforcing a 15-year-old ordinance prohibiting truck parking in certain areas, including public spaces near residential areas. The ordinance had never been enforced, and the local trucking community flooded city hall to complain. A town hall meeting was held, the city agreed to work with the trucking community and we never heard about it again … until now.

Four years later, it’s time for Round 2. According to Progress Times, Palmview is trying again to enforce the truck parking ordinance. Again, the trucking community banded together and expressed deep concerns over the ordinance. And yet again, a town hall meeting was held in February to reach some sort of compromise. Nothing official has come of that yet, but this is a great example of what truckers can accomplish when they unite and show strength in numbers.

Canadian city meaningfully addresses truck parking woes

While U.S. municipalities struggle with solving truck parking shortages, officials in the British Columbia city of Abbotsford figured it out. The city tried to build more parking spaces, but the Agricultural Land Commission shut that down. Instead of giving up, the city came up with a Commercial Truck Parking Strategy that includes five potential solutions:

Reduce the amount of employee/customer vehicle parking in industrial areas and introduce truck parking minimums

Advocate for provincial plans that address overnight truck parking and services on provincial land

Allow truck parking on non-Agricultural Land Reserve land on the Fraser Highway corridor

Allow overnight truck parking at “big box” properties

Allow overnight commercial vehicle parking on industrial streets

These are all great, reasonable solutions that other municipalities in both Canada and the United States need to seriously consider.

Lawmaker calls for safer Ohio rest areas

When it comes to truck parking, truckers want a safe and secure location. The lack thereof is what prompted Jason’s Law in 2012. In Ohio, state Reps. Lauren McNally, D-Youngstown, and Munira Abdullahi, D-Columbus, have introduced a bill that would require the state to install security cameras at its 85 rest areas. Called the Safe Stops Act: Preventing Human Trafficking on Our Roads, the bill aims to prevent and solve crimes, which would make parking safer in Ohio.

Small Illinois town helping drivers find truck parking

According to the Hancock County Journal-Pilot, the town of La Harpe in western Illinois is having an issue with trucks parking near the city park. This prompted the city council to review the truck parking ordinance. Instead of further restricting parking or increasing fines, the council decided to have the police department simply talk to the truck drivers and find a different spot for them to park. It really is that simple.

California county kicking the can down the road

Truck parking in Stanislaus County, located in the San Joaquin Valley, is becoming increasingly scarce. At least two parking facilities have been proposed, but county officials are making it difficult to happen. Late last year, the county said it will form a committee to review the parking situation, according to The Modesto Bee. The issue will not be revisited until August. Until then, truckers will continue to struggle parking in the area. If the applications do not get approved, the problem will only get worse.

Maryland paves the way for new Sheetz

Washington County has approved the site plan for a new Sheetz at 15919 Spielman Road in Williamsport, Md., off Interstate 81, according to The Herald-Mail. Approval comes after a few years of NIMBY resistance. Plans include 34 truck parking spaces. Unfortunately, there will be no amenities like showers, laundry facilities or a lounge. Sometimes all you need is a free parking spot, fuel, a decent restroom and food. LL

Find more truck parking news here.