The Truck Parking Zone – March/April 2026

In the past edition of The Parking Zone, we looked at all the truck parking projects getting the green light across the country. It’s time to switch gears.

This time, we’ll take a look at where truck parking should be but ended up getting struck down. It’s a scenario we know all too well, but it is worth revisiting to understand which jurisdictions need a little education. Don’t worry … we’ll end on a positive note.

Philadelphia adds more parking restrictions

A few years ago, the Philadelphia City Council passed a bill allowing residents to petition the Streets Department to add a “No Truck Parking” sign on any street rather than go through the city legislative process each time. They’re taking advantage of the opportunity. Recently, the city added multiple streets to the growing list of places where truckers cannot park. If you’re running out of hours in Philly, keep an eagle eye out for parking signs. New ones can pop up on short notice.

Texas town limits truck parking

Converse, Texas, which is part of the San Antonio metro area, has cut down on where trucks can park. The new ordinance bans truck parking on public streets (unless loading/unloading) and residential property/streets. Further restrictions can be added on streets with a “No Truck Parking” sign. Heavy trucks are also prohibited from driving on several streets. If you have to go to Converse, make sure you have enough hours to find parking outside the city if needed.

Arizona county says ‘nope’ to impromptu parking lot

Someone who owns 18 acres in Cochise County wanted to pour some gravel on his property to let trucks park there. County staff recommended approving the proposal as long as there would be no more than five trucks at a time, idling for startup only (no longer than 10 minutes) and trailers must be empty. Despite agreeing to those conditions, the planning and zoning commission rejected it. Why? Neighbors didn’t like it. This would likely have been the lowest-quality parking thrown together to make a few bucks on an app, but still.

Iowa town cracking down on truck parking

Along U.S. Route 71, Storm Lake, Iowa, has added areas where truckers can no longer park. New ordinances include a variety of new rules. For example, on one street, there is a seasonal “no parking” ordinance from Nov. 1 until April 1. Another street bans parking during the day, with a different street banning parking at night. There’s also no truck parking at the “Awaysis Parking Area.” Tread lightly in (or just drive right through) Storm Lake.

Love’s gets pushback in Colorado

Love’s Travel Stops wanted to build a new truck stop in Salida, Colo., off U.S. Route 50. That’s probably not going to happen. According to the Ark Valley Voice, residents don’t want it, and city officials are responding accordingly. Apparently, Love’s failed to get a project approved in a neighboring town in 2021. As far as truck parking is concerned, this is no big loss. Plans submitted to the city called for a “single-lane” parking area that could accommodate only a few trucks.

Truck stop loses legal battle

The December 2025/January 2026 edition of The Parking Zone featured a story about a truck stop developer suing Jefferson County in Florida. The developer filed a lawsuit after the county denied its bid to build a truck stop off U.S. Route 19. A judge has reached a decision, and the county prevailed. A private company from California was fighting a losing battle when asking a Florida circuit judge (who was previously a county judge) to rule against a Florida county.

Pennsylvania expands FREE truck parking

Tim for some good news. Last year, Pennsylvania announced it will be adding 1,200 truck parking spaces across 133 locations by the end of this year. The state is starting deliver. By the end of January, the state created more than 300 parking spots at 24 locations, including:

Interstate 99 on-ramps in Bellwood, Blair County

I-79 northbound and southbound weigh stations in Butler County

Route 100 northbound weigh station in Chester County

Four I-79 on-ramps in Erie County

I-81 northbound and southbound weigh stations in Franklin County

Location off I-70 in Fulton County

I-380 northbound and southbound weigh stations in Lackawanna County

Location off Route 315 in Luzerne County

Location off Route 9404 in Northampton County

Location off Route 6 in Pike County

I-81 northbound and southbound weigh stations in Schuylkill County

Two locations off U.S. 11 in Snyder County

I-79 southbound weigh station in Washington County

I-83 northbound and southbound weighstations in York County

California city approves truck parking facility

Meanwhile in Lathrop, Calif., the city’s planning commission approved a facility that will accommodate 265 truck parking spaces. Situated along Interstate 5 south of Stockton and East of the Bay Area, the facility will be owned by Dalfen, a company in the “industrial outdoor storage” industry. In other words, expect long-term, paid parking for mostly trailer storage. LL