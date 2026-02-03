The Truck Parking Zone – February 2026

A lot of truck parking subjects seem to die at city hall, but not all of them. This time, however, we turn our attention to some projects that got the green light.

New Love’s coming

Love’s Travel Stops’ expansion continues with a new location being built in Gretna, Fla. According to The Gadsden County Times, construction began late last year and is set to open by June. The 20th Love’s truck stop in Florida will include more than 120 truck parking spaces, showers, laundry and a Cat scale.

Another Love’s is slated to open in Laurel, Mont., off Interstate 90. Details are scant, but the city approved annexation in December, so plans are moving forward.

Kentucky county searches for solutions

Situated next to Cincinnati along Interstate 71, Boone County, Ky., has seen increased truck traffic. County officials have been tasked with addressing truck parking issues. Specifically, stop roadside parking. So far, no action has been taken. However, the plan is to provide legal and safe alternatives to roadside parking, Link NKY reports. Even better, the county wants to increase truck parking without more burdensome regulations.

Truck parking saga in Stanislaus County continues

Just east of the San Francisco Bay Area, Stanislaus County officials have been battling a major truck parking problem for several years. The county was featured in last year’s May and July editions of The Parking Zone. Last August, the county approved two truck parking facilities, totaling 120 spaces.

More recently, Stanislaus County approved new policies for proposed parking facilities of more than 12 trucks. New parking facilities must be within a half-mile of a state highway or interstate. Up to 80 trucks and 160 trailers can be parked. To prevent a concentration of truck parking facilities, only two large facilities are allowed within a mile radius. Separate rules for those with a home-occupation license allow only one tractor-trailer. The rules are part of an attempt to stop illegal parking in agricultural areas.

New truck stop approved near Iowa 80 Truckstop

The Rock Island, Ill., city council unanimously approved to sell land to a developer planning to build a cannabis dispensary, car wash, restaurant and a truck stop. Rock Island is right along the Mississippi River, just 20 miles southeast of Iowa 80 Truckstop along U.S. Route 61.

North Carolina town slows down truck parking

Canton, N.C., got hit hard by Hurricane Helene. Some trucking companies have turned vacant lots into terminals. New laws will make that harder. According to The Mountaineer, Canton will now restrict new terminals to heavy industrial zones only. That will put the brakes on the pop-up terminals while the town tries to rebuild from Helene. Existing terminals and truck parking areas are grandfathered in.

Mississippi town paves way for truck parking

Horn Lake, Miss., aldermen approved a conditional use permit for truck parking. Specifically, property on Goodman Road near Interstate 55 has been rezoned to allow parking. Trucks have been parking there for years, albeit in a legal gray area. Now, the property owner can turn the lot into a paid parking business, which appears to be the plan. Long story short, more free parking spaces are being converted into cash grabs.

More parking near Chicago

Truckers traveling northbound on Interstate 294 in Illinois have another truck parking option. The new Markham Plaza just south of Chicago includes 29 parking spaces. In addition to parking, the service plaza also has Shorepower electrification stations that allow truckers to charge equipment without idling. It’s not much, but every new truck parking space, especially a free one, is an improvement.

Company breaks ground on new travel plaza in Kansas

Prairie Band LLC has officially begun the process of building a 12,000 square-foot travel plaza and truck stop in Mayetta, Kan. Located just north of Topeka on U.S. Route 75 at the 150th Road exit, the truck stop will include “ample truck parking with dedicated amenities for long-haul drivers,” the company announced. The project is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2027.

New truck stops

Love’s Travel Stops and TravelCenters of America have opened several new truck stops in recent months, adding nearly 1,000 truck parking spots to the nation’s infrastructure. Last year, Love’s added 18 new locations and more than 1,400 truck parking spaces to its network.