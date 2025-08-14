The Truck Parking Zone – August/September 2025

Big news in the world of truck parking was dropped at the end of June with the announcement of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s “Pro-Trucker Package.”

Still, most of the heavy lifting addressing the nationwide shortage is being done at the state, county and local levels, with the private sector usually involved. Below are some of the latest of those developments.

Outpost expansion includes over 1,500 truck parking spaces

Truck terminal and fleet yard company Outpost has acquired four new properties in Dallas, Southern California, Las Vegas and Savannah, Ga. More than 1,500 truck parking spaces are available at the locations, including 800 in Dallas, 350 in Las Vegas, 320 in Savannah and 100 in Fontana, Calif.

Last April, Outpost announced plans to double its footprint, which at the time included more than 8,000 truck parking spaces across 18 facilities.

The company’s most recent announcement boosts those numbers to more than 12,000 parking spaces at more than 20 properties.

Truck Parking Club rapid growth continues

Paid parking provided by the private sector is one tool in the toolbox to address the nationwide truck parking crisis. Leading that charge is Truck Parking Club. Averaging about 10 new properties each day, the popular parking app currently provides access to more than 40,000 parking spaces across more than 2,200 locations.

Now, Truck Parking Club is offering some incentives through its new Club Cash Wallet, a pre-loaded account that offers a 3% bonus on deposits and 1% rewards on all parking purchases. If you’re going to pay for parking, you might as well get some of that money back and use it toward future parking.

More truck parking near Maine airport

More truck parking is needed near Waterville Regional Airport off Interstate 95, and the area may get it.

A paid parking facility has been proposed at 75 Airport Road, and the city appears to be fine with it, according to the Morning Sentinel. Current plans call for 35 parking spaces, which can be reserved for overnight and monthly parking. Developers appear to be working with Truck Parking Club, so that’s at least one way to book a spot once the facility opens.

New truck stop in Georgia

A JP Marathon truck stop has opened a new location in LaGrange, Ga.

The City Menus is reporting that the new truck stop features 100 truck parking spaces, Cat scales, showers, a truckers’ lounge, gaming areas and a large convenience store.

Food includes Dunkin’, Little Caesars and Willie B’s Chicken Coupe.

Kentucky county addressing truck parking zoning issues

Boone County, located just outside Cincinnati, is seeing an increase in truck parking issues as freight along Interstate 75 surges. However, its zoning code definition for “commercial parking” is outdated. County commissioners have several options they are mulling over. As Link NKY points out, the county’s ultimate goal is “to create more truck parking while avoiding an overly burdensome regulatory environment.”

Major development getting pushback in Virginia

A developer wants to build a major project near Strasburg, Va., off Interstate 81, but the town isn’t going to make it easy. The proposal includes several restaurants, a shopping center, a dog park and overnight truck parking. However, a decades-old agreement and some local residents are delaying any progress, according to The Northern Virginia Daily. It may be some time before a resolution is reached, further delaying more parking in the area.

Developer taking Florida county to court

In February, the Jefferson County Commission denied a California-based company its bid to build a new truck stop off U.S. Route 19. Now, the developer is taking the county to court. According to ECB Publishing, the developer is asking a circuit court to overturn the decision. The proposed truck stop would be located just east of Tallahassee.

Meanwhile, in Canada …

… the situation isn’t much better.

The Guardian reports that a company is trying to build a fuel station in Borden-Carleton, Prince Edward Island, Canada. That includes a 24-hour Tim Hortons and designated truck parking. The plan is proving to be controversial and is being held up with the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission. Whoever loses that battle can take the matter to the Prince Edward Island Supreme Court. If approved, the gas station will be the fourth in the city. That’s why locals are opposing it and might get their way.

New truck stops

In recent months, Love’s, Pilot, Flying J and Shell have opened a total of six new locations, adding nearly 400 truck parking spaces.