The importance of speaking up about truck parking and other issues

Professional truck drivers advocating for themselves is as important as any method of effecting change across the industry.

Part of that process can be expedited through OOIDA’s “Fighting For Truckers” website.

This tool allows truckers not only to keep up with key legislation but also to contact their representatives in minutes.

After all, it’s those behind the wheel who actually know what’s happening on the road.

Truck parking remains among the issues that need attention.

No matter the origin of the trip or destination, there’s simply not enough.

OOIDA Board Member Tilden Curl provided KING-TV a firsthand look at the truck parking situation in portions of Washington state.

The Seattle television station rode along with Curl on a route where trucks were forced to park on the shoulders and on-ramps of busy highways.

There are limited truck parking facilities available, but those fill up quickly, significantly altering a driver’s schedule, Curl said.

“In the area with the most commercial traffic in the state of Washington, there’s only a little over 500 truck parking spaces available,” Curl said. “You end up parking 75 miles away from where you need to be and that becomes a problem with morning traffic when you have all these trucks trying to make their deliveries. Drivers are losing valuable time and efficiency.”

In September 2025, WSDOT announced a truck parking information system that provides parking availability at rest areas and weigh stations along Interstate 5 to drivers through mobile devices.

“That (mobile parking app) changes minute by minute,” Curl said. “The problem is that the parking is usually still some distance away from where you need to be the next day. Metropolitan areas don’t have parking because of property value. It’s much more advantageous for cities to put a store or building there than it is to have flat parking for trucks.”

Whether drivers use mobile apps or other means, Curl said it’s essential that they know how far they can go while still maintaining efficiency.

“We’re so overwhelmed with a shortage that you’re still going to have a truck parking problem,” Curl said.

He added that where truck parking is just as important as how much is available.

Location is particularly challenging for over-the-road drivers.

“The local guys already have it figured out,” Curl said.

“They (over-the-road drivers) might not know anything about a state, unless it’s a regular route. When you have all 48 states, and possibly Canada too, they’re not going to know all the spots.”

All things considered, it’s highly beneficial for drivers to be strategic.

“You have to do the research and find out where you can make it to that will fit in your schedule,” Curl said. “How you calculate your route is very important. Some will realize they have to stop in the next hour and start looking. That’s the wrong time to start. You need to have that information going into each day. The time of day is so important. That makes a tremendous difference in what parking is even available.”

Previous efforts in Washington state

In 2023 , Tilden, OOIDA Executive President Lewie Pugh and other trucking stakeholders testified before the Washington state House committee on a proposed truck parking bill.

The bill centers on planning and implementing infrastructure to facilitate the transport and delivery of goods.

“Truck parking is at a crisis level across the United States,” Pugh said during his virtual testimony. “Kudos to Washington state for realizing this is an issue. You have been trendsetters in doing something about it. Parking is key to safe trucking operations. Truckers bring us all the things we need: supplies, food, medicine. If we want these things, we have to deal with trucks.”

Sheri Call, president and CEO of the Washington Trucking Associations, also urged action at the 2023 hearing.

“I feel we can do better,” Call said. “We need to provide considerations for the unsung heroes of our communities, truckers.

The Washington State Department of Transportation submitted a truck parking plan in December 2024, at the state legislature’s request.

That plan focuses on identifying the areas with the greatest truck parking needs, solutions in those areas, and categorizing projects/actions into short-term, medium-term, and long-term timelines, WSDOT said.

Additionally, WSDOT said it’s evaluating opportunities to expand truck parking at 24 safety rest areas and 18 vehicle inspection sites along I-5 and Interstate 90. The budget for those expansions is $1.2 million.

As of press time, legislation to address Washington state’s freight infrastructure remained in committee. LL