The hard way or the E-Z way?

It’s no secret that many drivers are frustrated with E-ZPass overcharges in New York.

A quick internet search will find plenty of posts claiming billing issues with E-ZPass. In a report from WNYW-TV, one motorist’s E-ZPass was overcharged $300. For truck drivers and motor carriers, those bills can get higher by an order of magnitude.

There have been concerns about overcharges in other states as well, including Pennsylvania.

That is why Blauvelt, N.Y.-based RJL Industries decided to take the matter to court.

All 13 of RJL Industries’ trucks travel across the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge multiple times a day, seven days a week. The trucking company enrolls in the Special Commuter plan, which reduces the toll rate from $11.81 to $4.05 when billed by mail.

Beginning around October 2022, RJL noticed it was being charged higher than the published rates. Despite E-ZPass customer service acknowledging the improper charges, nothing was done. Even worse, the overcharges continued.

RJL claims just one six-axle truck was charged more than 30% of the published rate in January 2024.

In 2025, the trucking company calculated that its E-ZPass account was overcharged by nearly $100,000.

With more money coming out than expected, RJL’s E-ZPass account was quickly and unexpectedly drained. Consequently, the trucking company incurred more than $10,000 in additional fees after it was fined for inadequate funds.

According to a class-action lawsuit filed by RJL, there was no “meaningful process to dispute or appeal charges.” The lawsuit claims E-ZPass vendors charged hundreds of thousands of drivers inflated toll amounts without notice and their knowledge.

“Defendants have used the E-ZPass cashless tolling system as a means to fill their own coffers at the expense of plaintiff and millions of other drivers who use the E-ZPass-equipped roads, bridges and tunnels in the State of New York,” RJL states in the lawsuit. “Defendants’ scheme has resulted in tens of millions of dollars in overcharges on motorists.”

If class-action status is granted, the lawsuit will cover any motorist overcharged by E-ZPass in New York since 2016. The Cuomo Bridge accommodates about 140,000 vehicles per day, generating approximately $23 million in monthly toll revenue.

Legislative relief?

Complaints about E-ZPass have reached Albany, where some lawmakers are trying to do something about it.

In March, Assembly Member Emérita Torres introduced the Toll Payer Protection Act. The bill would significantly slow down and change the E-ZPass billing process to allow motorists time to dispute charges.

Specifically, the bill creates a three-notice procedure with fee caps. No E-ZPass toll violation occurs until after the third notice is sent and ignored, preventing a snowball effect on fees.

The Toll Payer Protection Act also requires notices to clearly spell out every detail of the toll charge, including a time-stamped photo and how to dispute charges. Toll authorities must have a clear appeal process and issue a written decision within 30 days. That decision must include an explanation and remaining options.

Lastly, the bill limits debt collection to collection agencies for the more egregious E-ZPass toll violators. It also directs toll authorities to offer payment plans with no extra fees.

Although the Assembly bill has received no additional co-sponsors, the Senate version has five. However, both bills have stalled in committee. LL