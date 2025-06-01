When Steve Rush first joined the Truck Leasing Task Force, he did his best to keep an open mind.

Rush, who began his career in the trucking industry in the 1960s, was appointed chairperson of the committee created in 2023 to combat the problem of regulatory lease-purchase agreements. As chair, Rush believed it was important to not enter the task force with any preconceived ideas.

Instead, he wanted to review the facts before making any determinations about the merits of motor carriers’ lease-purchase model. In these models, the motor carrier controls the work, compensation and debts of the driver.

“As time went along, I began to realize that, yes, there are some good guys with a good lease-purchase program, but they are far outnumbered by the bad guys,” Rush told Land Line Now. “I think you have to eliminate it because the bad guys will find a way to get around it and take advantage of people.”

Although the purported goal of these programs is for the driver to own the truck at the end of the contract, the reality is that these agreements end in default 90% or more of the time, according to task force estimates.

And despite the programs being referred to as lease-purchase, the drivers accrue no equity in the truck as they make payments.

“I often think, ‘If somebody thought they were going to create a competitor, would they really offer that model?’ I don’t think so,” Rush said. “So, I think the model should just go away completely unless there are some hard and fast rules that can be monitored to make sure that everyone is doing it the right way. Then, I’d agree to it. But until that happens, the model should really go away.”

Rush was not the only task force member whose perspective evolved. Tamara Brock, who successfully completed a lease-purchase agreement, defended the model at some of the task force’s early meetings. But hearing from truck drivers who were victimized by predatory schemes forced Brock to have a change of heart.

“When I first started on the committee, I was gung-ho about keeping these arrangements,” Brock said. “But over these past months that we’ve been meeting … I’ve just changed my mind completely.”

Brock said she spoke with truck drivers at the 2024 Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville, Ky., and watched videos of drivers who spoke about getting caught up in lease-purchase arrangements with a motor carrier.

“It totally changed my perspective,” Brock said. “I watched a video from a driver who was in the first month of a lease-purchase. After one month, she was already $900 in the negative. She made way more money as a company driver … The whole concept is set up to fail.”

Set up to fail

The reports from the Truck Leasing Task Force and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau provided examples of how truckers are paid in these programs.

In one example, a trucker logged 2,354 miles for a total revenue of $3,657.

But this was before calculating all of the expenses under the lease-purchase agreement.

Subtract $1,330 for truck and trailer payments and insurance and another $2,349.61 for fuel card expenses, and suddenly this truck driver was $22.61 in the hole after driving nearly the equivalent of a trip from Los Angeles to New York.

A copy of this driver’s redacted settlement statement was included in a recent report about predatory lease-purchase agreements in the trucking industry.

“I hear horror stories from people all of the time who get caught up in this and lose everything they had,” said Jim Jefferson, a task force member and compliance supervisor for the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association.

These “horror stories” are why a consensus of the task force members, including Rush, Brock and Jefferson, ultimately determined that the model should be eliminated.

“Drivers under lease-purchase agreements commonly receive no net compensation and can even receive a negative compensation statement showing that the driver is indebted to the motor carrier for the previous period of work,” the Truck Leasing Task Force wrote in its report to Congress. “That debt is then carried over to be deducted from their pay on their next compensation statement.”

In January, the task force officially turned in its report, recommending that the U.S. Department of Transportation ban the lease-purchase model in the trucking industry. It is important to note that the task force’s report does not concern truck-leasing or -financing businesses that are independent of motor carriers and that operate under traditional underwriting and commercial terms. The task force’s recommendations do not pertain to these third-party lease-purchase programs.

“TLTF’s findings are clear,” the task force wrote in its report to Congress, the DOT and the Department of Labor. “It formed a consensus to recommend that such arrangements, whereby a motor carrier controls the work, compensation and debts of the driver, should be prohibited. Lease-purchase programs are regularly established to enrich motor carriers at the expense of drivers. These programs promote a race-to-the-bottom in driver compensation and treatment, pushing qualified drivers out of the profession.”

Although the task force believes eliminating the model is the best approach, it was wise not to end its recommendations there. Realizing a complete ban is a big ask, the task force also made several recommendations on how the model could be improved and how checks and balances could be created.

Those suggestions include congressional oversight, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration oversight, mandatory disclosures, training grants and enforcement from the Department of Labor, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and state and local authorities.

What’s next?

It’s been months since the report was turned in, but it’s unclear what will happen next.

The task force was created under the previous administration. Additionally, the future of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which served the task force in an advisory role, is in question. Many of the agency’s services were suspended shortly after President Donald Trump took office.

Congress established the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which aims to ensure that markets for consumer financial products are “transparent, fair and competitive,” after the 2008 financial crisis.

Critics of the agency have called it duplicative and an example of government overreach. Proponents have pointed to the $19.7 billion in consumer relief provided through monetary compensation, principal reductions, canceled debts and other relief ordered.

As of press time, the CFPB had not released any reports since late January.

Rush, however, remains hopeful that actions will be taken to protect truck drivers from predatory schemes.

“Is the government going to look at it, and are they going to listen and do something about it? That remains to be seen,” Rush said. “I hope they do, because it’s a bad model. But who knows what they’re going to do.” LL