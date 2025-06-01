States present plans to adjust fuel tax rates

State lawmakers across the country are pursuing and enacting changes to fuel tax collections.

Mississippi

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signed into law a massive tax overhaul bill. The new law includes a provision to increase fuel tax collection.

The state collects an 18-cent excise tax on fuel purchases. The flat tax had remained unchanged for nearly four decades.

Previously HB1, the new law will increase the tax on gas and diesel by 9 cents per gallon incrementally.

A 3-cent rate increase will kick in July 1. Additional increases will be implemented each July through 2027. At that time, the fuel tax rate will reach 27 cents.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation will receive the bulk of the additional fuel tax revenue – 74%. The State Aid Road Fund will get 23.25% of tax revenue, with the state’s multi-modal fund getting the rest.

The new law also includes a provision to adjust the fuel tax rates every other year based on the percentage change in the yearly average of the National Highway Construction Cost Index. The adjustments will begin in 2029. The maximum increase that can be made at one time is one penny.

Michigan

Michigan House lawmakers approved a $3.1 billion, nine-bill transportation-funding package that includes language to eliminate the sales tax collected on fuel purchases.

Truck drivers and motorists fueling in the state pay a 31-cent state excise tax. Tax rates are adjusted each January.

There is also a 6% state sales tax on every gallon of fuel sold. Much of the sales tax revenue is diverted away from transportation for other purposes.

The Republican-led bill package would replace the sales tax with an equivalent increase in the fuel tax. The distinction would enable the state to apply all fuel tax revenue for transportation purposes.

Another change would increase the fuel tax rate starting Oct. 1. At that time, the gas and diesel rates would increase to 51 cents.

Additionally, the taxes would be adjusted for inflation on Jan. 1, 2026, with the adjustment increment based on the average of the tax rates in effect during 2025.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has her own $3 billion transportation-funding plan. Like the one in the House, the Democratic governor’s plan would ensure that all state fuel tax revenue is applied to roads.

Washington

Washington House and Senate lawmakers are moving forward with gas and diesel tax rate increases.

The Senate voted to approve a transportation-funding package that would increase the state’s 49.4-cent fuel tax by 6 cents per gallon to 55.4 cents.

Beginning in July 2026, an inflationary adjustment would be implemented. The change would authorize a 2% fuel tax increase on an annual basis.

Electric and hybrid vehicles would also pay more fees.

Supporters have said the increases are needed to help the state address a $1 billion budget shortfall.

House lawmakers are considering their own fuel tax bump. The chamber is looking at a possible 9-cent fuel tax increase that would also be indexed.

Minnesota

In Minnesota, one bill would reverse course on recent tax revisions in the state.

A 2023 state law indexed to inflation the gas and diesel excise tax rates. The rule allows for annual rate changes. As a result, the 28.5-cent excise rate increased the first of this year by 3.3 cents to 31.8 cents.

HF5 would halt indexing. As a result, the gas and diesel tax rate would stay the same.

The bill also would repeal retail delivery fees and reallocate some transportation-related state and regional sales taxes. Specifically, the distribution formula for transportation advancement account funds would be changed to eliminate the portion that is routed to counties in the Twin Cities metropolitan area. Funds would be redistributed to three accounts that benefit counties and cities of all sizes.

Additionally, the annual surcharge on fully electric vehicles would be doubled from $75 to $150.

Missouri

Multiple Missouri bills cover fuel tax collection. Fuel tax rate increases are a regular occurrence in the state in recent years.

A 2021 state law authorized an increase to the then-17-cent fuel tax over multiple years. Since then, the excise tax on gas and diesel purchases has been raised four times at 2.5-cent increments to 27 cents.

The final 2.5-cent increase is scheduled to take effect July 1. At that time, the fuel tax rate will reach 29.5 cents.

One bill could result in regular fuel tax rate changes into the future. HB572 would require the Missouri DOT to include in its annual report to the governor and lieutenant governor all of the agency’s internal and external expenditures.

For each fiscal year the department’s internal expenditures exceed 20% of total expenditures, the bill mandates the state’s fuel tax rate be reduced by one-half cent for the following fiscal year.

The rate could be decreased by a maximum amount of 1.5 cents below the 29.5-cent rate slated to take effect this summer. Therefore, the fuel tax rate could be reduced to 28 cents.

In any fiscal year following a rate reduction, if the department’s internal expenditures are below 20% of total expenditures, the fuel tax rate would be increased by a half-cent the following fiscal year or back to the authorized 29.5-cent rate, whichever is less.

Advocates have said guardrails are necessary to ensure a proper proportion of funding is going to important scheduled spending.

Rhode Island

A Rhode Island Senate bill would make an adjustment for inflation on the state’s fuel excise tax.

The state’s Division of Taxation makes an adjustment to the fuel tax every two years on July 1. The adjustment is based only on the inflation that occurred in the previous year.

S47 would revise the rule to make the adjustment every two years based on the inflation that occurred in the previous two years.

The existing 37-cent fuel tax rate is scheduled to increase by a penny to 38 cents on July 1.

Advocates have said the one-year look-back results in the fuel tax not keeping pace with inflation. They’ve pointed out that making the change provided in the legislation would have resulted in the upcoming adjustment being 42 cents per gallon instead of 38 cents. LL