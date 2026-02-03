States move to sideline road-unready truck drivers and others

More states are trying to keep unsafe truck drivers and others off the road.

Arkansas and Oklahoma were the first to act. Over the past year, both states passed laws to improve English skills for truck drivers.

In the coming months, states from Wyoming to New Hampshire are expected to consider similar rules for truck drivers and motorists.

Wyoming

Wyoming is looking at a bill to enforce English rules for truck drivers.

A state committee voted to introduce the bill during the 2026 session. The bill points to federal rules about English proficiency.

Federal law already says truck drivers must be able to read road signs and speak English well enough to follow directions. But since 2015, drivers who did not meet the rule have not been taken out of service.

Last year, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association asked for that penalty to return. Soon after, President Donald Trump signed an order to reinstate the federal rule.

The law says commercial drivers must:

Speak and understand English well enough to talk to the public

Read and understand traffic signs

Respond to official inquiries

Make entries on reports and records

After the order, the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance brought back penalties for truck drivers who do not meet the English requirement.

The Wyoming bill would punish drivers who keep driving after they are told to stop. They could face fines of up to $2,000 or spend up to 90 days in jail.

Motor carriers would not be fined. The Wyoming Department of Transportation and the Highway Patrol recommended against punishing carriers.

“Not to say that we don’t disagree that it’s the motor carrier who is hiring the individual who is breaking the law. At this point, I know … they are working on that on a federal level to ensure that there’s some penalties on the carrier, as opposed to the operator,” WYDOT Director Darin Westby testified.

County sheriffs and local police would enforce the fines and jail time for truck drivers who break the rule.

Lawmakers may consider the bill when the session begins Feb. 9.

Pennsylvania

A proposal in Pennsylvania would create tougher rules for getting a driver’s license for truck drivers and motorists.

The proposal comes after a warning from Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. He said the federal government could withhold $75 million in funding if the state does not fix problems with non-domiciled CDLs.

Two Republican state lawmakers plan to introduce the bill. They are Reps. Marla Brown of New Castle and Joe Hamm of Cogan Station.

The bill would require new drivers to pass an English test before getting a license. It would also require all driver’s license tests to be given only in English.

“Clear communication on our roadways is essential for understanding signs, instructions and emergency situations,” Brown posted on social media. “This proposal is about ensuring every driver is fully prepared to operate a vehicle safely and responsibly.”

In a memo, the lawmakers said more crashes are happening because some drivers cannot understand English.

They say this creates safety risks. Truck drivers and others must be able to read road signs, follow alerts and detours, obey speed limits and talk with police and other drivers.

“We cannot allow drivers who do not understand the English language to obtain a driver’s license within Pennsylvania.”

Right now, Pennsylvania already gives behind-the-wheel driving tests only in English.

The bill would require both written and driving tests to be given only in English.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation would also create an English test to make sure new truck drivers and motorists can read and speak the language.

Drivers who already have a license or are renewing one would not need to take the test. However, legal immigrants who already have a license must pass the English test to renew it.

PennDOT would also provide the driver’s manual only in English.

The bill would also ban the use of interpreters during any part of the licensing tests.

New Hampshire

A New Hampshire bill focuses on CDL testing.

HB1252 would require the state DMV to give CDL skills tests only in English. It would also ban interpreters.

Supporters say the bill would simply put an existing federal rule into state law. Federal rules already require CDL skills tests to be given in English.

The bill is now in the House Transportation Committee. It has six House sponsors and one Senate sponsor.

Illinois

An Illinois lawmaker wants tougher rules for drivers who are not ready to be on the road. His bill would affect both truck drivers and motorists.

Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Dieterich, is the bill sponsor. He said he acted after a deadly crash in Westfield, Ill., that killed a husband and wife.

The driver accused of causing the crash is reportedly an illegal immigrant from Honduras. Authorities say he crossed the center line in a conversion van and hit the couple head-on.

Niemerg blamed Gov. JB Pritzker for the situation.

“What happened in my district is inexcusable,” Niemerg said. “Two upstanding, honest citizens are dead because our insane governor continues to put illegal aliens above law-abiding citizens.”

He said the crash could have been prevented.

Niemerg’s bill aims to prevent similar crashes by adding new requirements.

Under the bill, non-U.S. citizens would not be allowed to apply for or renew a driver’s license or permit. Only U.S. citizens could apply for a commercial learner’s permit.

Niemerg said the truck driver rule would “prohibit lawfully permanent residents or foreign domiciled persons from applying for a commercial learner’s permit.”

HB4184 would also require drivers to prove English proficiency. Drivers would need to show they can read and write in English.

At least three other lawmakers have signed on to support the bill. LL