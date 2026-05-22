State Watch – May 2026

We know you don’t have time to keep up with all of the bills that affect your trucking business. That’s why your Association keeps a close watch on state legislative action.

For a complete rundown of state legislation, visit LandLine.media.

Arizona

Arizona is turning up the pressure on truck drivers during traffic stops.

SB1511 would force truck drivers to show proof they’re legally in the U.S. – and out-of-state or foreign licenses alone won’t cut it.

If a driver can’t prove it, police could also impound the truck and its cargo. Both would stay locked up until every ticket and fee is paid. The truck owner would be stuck paying the impound fees.

Colorado

Colorado is looking to crack down on risky left lane passing.

SB35 would double the penalty for passing on a solid yellow or double-yellow line in a no-passing zone. Drivers would get hit with eight points on their license instead of four. There’s also a mandatory $100 fine.

The bill pushes for clearer no-passing signs in crash-heavy areas, so drivers can’t claim confusion.

Georgia

Georgia lawmakers are closing in on tougher rules for non-citizen CDL holders.

SB442 would yank a CDL when a visa expires – or after 5 years, whichever comes first. Non-citizens would also have to retake knowledge and skills tests when transferring from another state.

Maryland

Maryland lawmakers are closing in on a rule that would require drivers to clear snow and ice before they roll.

SB698 says drivers must make a real effort to clear the hood, trunk, windshield and roof. For large trucks, that also includes the top of the trailer.

“Reasonable effort” is the standard for clearing all exposed surfaces.

Fines would start at $25 for cars and $75 for large trucks. Police couldn’t pull someone over just for that. But if they stop you for something else, you could still get a ticket.

If flying snow or ice causes a crash with damage, injury or death, fines could jump to $200 for motorists to $1,500 for truckers.

There are limits. Drivers wouldn’t be cited if clearing the vehicle would violate workplace safety rules or put them at risk.

Minnesota

Minnesota is pumping the brakes on driverless trucks.

SF4014 would ban automated trucks unless a properly licensed driver is physically in the seat.

The driver would have to actively watch steering, braking, lane changes and sudden hazards at all times.

New Hampshire

New Hampshire is going after sky-high towing bills.

HB1492 would let the state set maximum towing and wrecker rates. Fees would be based on real costs and local standards.

It would also require clear notices, solid recordkeeping and a formal appeals process for drivers who think they’ve been overcharged.

New Jersey

New Jersey is expanding roadside safety rules in a big way.

State law already protects stopped vehicles, like emergency personnel and tow trucks.

Now, a new law extends that protection to any vehicle stopped on the roadside. Vehicles do not need flashing lights, hazards, flares or reflective triangles.

South Dakota

South Dakota is tightening the rules on non-domiciled CDLs.

Gov. Larry Rhoden signed SB180 to limit these permits to drivers with valid job-based visas such as H-2A, H-2B, and E-2 visas, as well as similar statuses in U.S. territories.

Applicants must present passports and immigration papers and appear in person for renewals.

Their licenses will be clearly marked “non-domiciled.” Drivers must give up any similar licenses from other states. LL