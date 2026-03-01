State Watch – March-April 2026

Florida

A Florida bill would lay down ground rules for self-driving trucks on state roads.

H1469 would block any autonomous truck from operating without a “licensed human operator” physically present.

The rule would cover all commercial vehicles hauling goods or passengers on public roads. Human operators would still have to follow every federal and state law that applies to autonomous vehicles and traditional trucks.

Indiana

An Indiana House bill would put English skills to the test for future truck drivers. If you can’t communicate, you don’t drive.

HB1200 lists four boxes drivers would have to check. They must be able to talk with the public and read road signs and signals. They must be able to answer officials’ questions. They must also be able to fill out paperwork.

Illinois

Illinois fuel taxes quietly ticked up by about a penny last summer.

That’s because a seven-year spending plan tied fuel taxes to inflation. As a result, rates change annually.

Since July, diesel has been taxed at 55.8 cents per gallon. Gas sits at 48.3 cents. A new bill, HB4211, would hit pause. It would freeze the annual fuel tax hike for one year. The next increase would be pushed back to July 2027.

Mississippi

Mississippi lawmakers are taking another run at legislation to raise speed limits.

HB436 would allow truckers and other drivers to go 75 mph on rural interstates and four-lane highways – up from 70 mph.

If the state ever adds toll roads, the bill would let all drivers roll at 80 mph on those roads.

Highways currently capped at 65 mph would jump to 70 mph.

Missouri

A Missouri bill cracks down on left-lane loafers. SB1299 would slap a $300 minimum fine on drivers who camp in the passing lane without actually passing.

On two-lane roads outside cities, drivers must move over if five or more vehicles are backed up behind them. Ignore that rule, and it’s a $100 fine.

New Hampshire

A New Hampshire bill takes aim at CDL testing.

HB1252 would require the state DMV to give CDL skills tests only in English. Interpreters would also be banned.

New York

New York has a new law putting guardrails on consumer lawsuit funding.

A804 lays out clear contract rules and forces full disclosure so consumers know what they’re signing up for. The law also caps profits, limiting a funding company’s cut to 25% of the total recovery.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania legislation would shake up how gas and diesel taxes are collected.

Right now, fuel rates change automatically. Rates can change every January without lawmakers voting on it.

HB2144 would shut that system down and stop the automatic hikes.

Wisconsin

A 2024 Wisconsin law set up grants to help new drivers pay for CDL training. The program is aimed at state residents working toward their first CDL.

Training schools must meet federal entry-level driver training rules. Grants can cover up to half of the cost or $3,000, whichever is less.

Only Wisconsin-based CDL training schools can apply. They must train Wisconsin residents planning to get licensed in the state.

A new bill, AB766, would expand eligibility for the grants. Grants would no longer be limited to training providers. Entities that pay for third-party CDL training, such as employers, could apply for grants.

AB766 would also remove the rule requiring training to occur only at Wisconsin facilities. LL

For a complete rundown of state legislation, visit LandLine.media.