State Watch – February 2026

Since the start of the year, lawmakers across the country have been busy working on new laws. Some of these proposals that could affect your trucking business are included below.

For a full rundown of state legislation, check out news by state on LandLine.Media.

Arizona

An Arizona bill would allow different speed limits at different times of day.

Right now, all drivers can go up to 75 mph on rural interstates.

Under HB2059, non-commercial drivers could drive at least 80 mph in certain rural areas during the day. From sunset to sunrise, the speed limit would be 80 mph.

Commercial vehicles would be limited to 80 mph at all times.

The bill also adds a left-lane rule in these areas. Drivers could use the left lane only to pass another vehicle or get ready to exit the highway.

Illinois

A new Illinois law imposes a crushing financial impact on trucking operations.

The changes are part of a $1.5 billion plan to help pay for the state’s transit systems.

SB2111 increases truck tolls by 30%. Tolls for passenger vehicles will go up by 45 cents. Truck toll increases will begin in January 2027 and increase every two years. Beginning in January 2029, toll increases will be limited to 4% per year or less. Passenger vehicle tolls will increase starting June 1, 2026.

The law also shifts sales tax money from fuel purchases away from roads and towards transit.

Missouri

Predatory towing is the focus of a Missouri bill.

HB1741 would give MoDOT the power to oversee nonconsensual towing, recovery and cleanup of large trucks.

The bill would create a process for receiving, investigating and resolving complaints from a truck owner, driver or insurer.

Towing companies that break the rules could be banned from performing such tows. If a company ignores the ban, it could face a $25,000 fine for each violation.

Truck owners or drivers could request a specific towing company.

MoDOT would also create a “Towing and Recovery Review Board.” The seven-member board must include someone to represent “independent owner-operator truck drivers.”

The bill also sets rules for releasing vehicles when fees are disputed. Additionally, per-pound charges for nonconsensual tows would be banned.

Another bill would raise speed limits on rural interstates and freeways from 70 mph to 75 mph for all drivers.

SB1408 would let MoDOT have the final say on any speed changes.

New Hampshire

New Hampshire may soon require that commercial drivers be allowed to use restrooms in most situations.

The rule would apply to any business open to the public that sells goods or services. It would also cover shippers, receivers, manufacturers, warehouses, distribution centers and other places where trucks are loaded or unloaded.

SB500 applies to restrooms for customers or employees. Businesses with restrooms only for employees would not have to follow the rule.

Drayage truck drivers are also included.

Terminal operators would need to provide enough restrooms where drivers usually go. If more are needed in busy areas, they must be added.

The bill also says terminals must have a parking area for drayage trucks while drivers use the restrooms.

New Jersey

A bill in the New Jersey Senate would help certain truck businesses that use the state’s toll roads.

S2755 would let businesses owned by disabled veterans skip paying E-ZPass tolls.

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority and the South Jersey Transportation Authority would have to create toll-relief programs. These programs would let eligible disabled-veteran-owned businesses avoid tolls on vehicles they use for work.

Disabled veterans who own, lease or finance a vehicle for a certified disabled-veteran-owned business could qualify.

To be eligible, businesses must make at least $2,500 a year. They must also be certified and operate in New Jersey. Vehicles must also be registered in the state and have an active New Jersey E-ZPass account.

New York

A New York bill would require the state DOT to give truck drivers a list of legal bridge clearance heights.

A9222 would make the list available to anyone who owns or operates a truck. The rule would cover commercial vehicles, tractors and any combination, like a tractor-trailer.

The Senate version of the bill is S5530.

Ohio

The Ohio Senate voted to move forward a bill that would expand the state’s move-over rule to include any vehicle that is stopped and “in distress.”

Public safety vehicles, emergency vehicles, some utility vehicles and weight-enforcement vehicles are already protected under the move-over rule. These vehicles are protected when they are stopped and have flashing, rotating or oscillating lights.

SB16 says a vehicle is in distress when the driver shows it using lit fuses, flares, red lights, red reflectors, red flags, emergency signs or flashing hazard lights.

Pennsylvania

One Pennsylvania bill would make penalties tougher for truck drivers who ignore posted traffic restrictions. The bill is HB2073.

Drivers caught the first time would have to pay a $1,000 fine. Repeat offenders would face a $5,000 fine. A third violation could result in a lifetime ban from driving a truck.

Employers of CDL holders who break the rules could also be fined up to $5,000. If a CDL holder is their own employer, they would only get one fine.

Wisconsin

Several Wisconsin lawmakers support a new bill about testing drivers who might be impaired.

SB678 would allow police to test truck drivers’ and motorists’ saliva if they believe the person is impaired. Officers could ask for a breath test, a saliva test or both to check for drug use. LL

