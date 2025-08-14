State Watch – August/September 2025

The majority of state legislatures have wrapped up their work for this calendar year. Here’s our end-of-summer review of legislation of interest. It’s a roundup of items that governors signed into law in recent weeks, as well as other actions.

Alabama

A new Alabama law permits a truck driver to challenge the accuracy of portable scales.

Previously, SB110, the new law allows an operator to request that an enforcement officer accompany the operator and vehicle to the nearest platform scales certified by the state. The certified scales must be located within 10 miles.

A second option would be for the driver to travel to the nearest certified scales within 100 miles without being accompanied by an enforcement officer.

If the axle weights or gross weight of a vehicle is shown by the platform scales at a weigh station to be within the legal limits, including the allowable load tolerance, the truck driver would not be in violation. If a citation had been issued beforehand, it would be considered void.

The new rule takes effect Oct. 1.

Colorado

One new Colorado law is touted to help crack down on price gouging for everyday necessities that include fuel.

Previously HB1010, the new law inserts a provision to existing statute to more clearly define what is covered.

Effective Aug. 6, price gouging of goods or services necessary for the health, safety and welfare of Coloradans during a declared emergency is prohibited.

Price gouging is defined as a price increase of at least 10% above the average cost of the product or good that is not attributable to seasonal pricing.

Indiana

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun has signed into law a road funding bill that includes the possibility of charging tolls on any interstate.

Previously, state lawmakers were required to approve new tolls. HB1461 allows the Indiana Department of Transportation to bypass the legislature for tolling authorization and go straight to the federal government for permission.

Any new toll lanes or roads could not result in a reduction of existing available traffic lanes.

Also included in the new law is a provision to increase the 55 mph speed limit on the majority of Interstate 465 in Indianapolis. The new speed limit will be 65 mph.

Pennsylvania

Electronic permits for oversize loads are the focus of Pennsylvania legislation. HB955 would allow an applicant to request that PennDOT or a local authority issue a special permit for oversize loads electronically.

For instances when a permit is inaccessible for inspection by an officer, the bill includes a provision to permit the applicant to provide a physical copy within five business days.

Tennessee

A new Tennessee law adds to a 1-year-old law covering license plate flippers.

Since July 1, 2024, Tennessee has banned the manufacture, purchase, sale or possession of license plate flippers. Offenders face up to one year in jail and/or a fine of up to $2,500.

This spring, Gov. Bill Lee signed into law a rule revision to allow for law enforcement to seize or impound a vehicle with a flipping device, under certain circumstances.

Already in effect, the new rule states that the owner or operator of an affected vehicle, if present, must be given the opportunity to remove the license plate flipper “if it can be removed safely.” Otherwise, the vehicle could be seized or impounded. Law enforcement is permitted to seize the removed device as contraband.

West Virginia

Legislation in West Virginia expands the list of vehicles covered in the state’s move-over rule.

For the past two decades, drivers have been required to move over or slow down for stopped emergency vehicles with lights activated.

HB2344 adds maintenance vehicles to the protected list. Any stationary vehicle displaying “some type of warning signal, such as emergency flashers or hazard lights, flares or retroreflective warning sign” is also included in the revision. LL