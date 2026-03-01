Sound Judgment audio book review: ‘The Lies of Locke Lamora’

It is a rare and special thing when you encounter a story that you quite literally can’t put down.

One that keeps you up into the late hours of the night despite needing to be up early the next day. And you do it simply because you NEED to find out what happens next.

Be careful, because our featured book has the potential to do just that. “The Lies of Locke Lamora” by Scott Lynch is a clever and exciting novel taking place in an intricate and well thought out world that feels perfectly lived in, allowing you to get lost in the journey of a found family group of con artists as they plan their next big score.

I particularly lost a lot of sleep over this book. A quick 30-45 minutes before bed turned into four hours that left me saying “just a little longer” over and over again as I counted how much time I would have left to sleep before I had to be up the next day. I have not experienced this feeling with a story in quite some time. Listening to the escapades of Locke Lamora and his self-named group of Gentlemen Bastards has provided me with a new obsession I didn’t know I so desperately needed.

We’re introduced to the orphan Locke Lamora early in his life where he has already developed the first traits he’ll need to become the most infamous thief in all of Camorr. Flashbacks show Locke and his brethren picking up new skills that help them blend anywhere they deem necessary and outwit any person who stands in their way. This provides the context we need as we experience how the group runs under Locke’s command in the present day after their old master has passed on.

We also get an intimate look into how the criminal underworld works under the rule of Capa Barsavi and how Locke’s small gang fits into the larger picture. We aren’t given too much time to get comfortable, however, as Barsavi reveals that a mysterious man known only as the Gray King is systematically eliminating the Capa’s forces. Barsavi leans on Locke and his curated set of skills to help him fend off this attack while he is also being sought out on other fronts, placing the Gentlemen Bastards between a rock and a hard place. As more and more pieces of the puzzle are revealed we end up being taken through an emotional rollercoaster ride of destruction, desperation and revenge and are left in a place entirely unexpected from where we started.

Michael Page delivers one of the best narrative performances I have had the pleasure of experiencing in all of my time of listening to audiobooks. With two Audi Awards and plenty of AudioFile Earphone Awards to match, each character we are introduced to has a distinct and unique personality that Page allows to shine through his narration which only adds to the depth of the world that pulls you in and refuses to let you go.

“The Lies of Locke Lamora” is the first entry in the Gentlemen Bastards series that currently has 4 entries with eyes on a fifth. It also makes for a great listen on those long days on the road clocking in at 21 hours, although after you finish it you may find yourself wishing for more as I had. If this sounds even vaguely interesting to you, I would highly recommend adding it to the top of your “to read” list.

For any recommendations, comments or questions, please feel free to reach me at SawyerJacobsReviews@gmail.com.