Slight Detour – May 2026

Things aren’t always as they seem. At least, that’s what I believe one trucker was thinking when he recently tried to sneak 39 pythons past customs officials while entering Mexico.

Customs and Border Patrol agents at the World Trade Bridge discovered the snakes “hidden” inside the truck after it was selected for inspection. Officials said the driver did not declare any prohibited goods.

I know, go ahead and break out your best Samuel L. Jackson impressions. I won’t judge.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife took custody of the animals, the truck and trailer were seized, and the driver was fined nearly $35,000 for export violations.

With all that said, CBP’s claim that these snakes were “hidden” feels like a stretch. I mean, there’s a snake on the bag! That’s like trying to smuggle kilos of cocaine in a bag that says “drugs”.

Maybe he thought they’d never suspect something so obvious.

Another lucky trucker

If you’re new to this column, you may not know this yet, but truckers are a lucky bunch. For regular visitors, this is nothing new, as we see a driver hit it big in the lottery month after month. This past month was no exception.

While on vacation visiting friends in Maryland, a long-haul trucker from Texas who was looking for nothing more than snacks and a break from the open road accidentally upgraded his travel plans to include “becoming a millionaire.”

According to lottery officials, the trucker said he had no intention of buying a lottery ticket during his stop in Washington County last month. But fate, disguised as a glowing vending machine, had other plans.

“I was grocery shopping, and the lottery was definitely not on my list,” he said. “But then I saw the vending machine.”

The driver said he typically plays the $10 scratchers, but because finding the vending machine was “sort of a spontaneous thing,” he decided to splurge on the $30 Ace of Spades ticket. It turns out that was a solid decision.

Back in his vehicle, things escalated quickly.

“I scratched the first number, and it was a $400 match. I couldn’t believe it,” the trucker said. “I scratched the second number – $5,000. The third number – $400.”

This would continue throughout the entire ticket, with every number matching. The big finale was when the driver scratched the multiplier to reveal “200X”, bringing the grand total to $2 million – the game’s top prize.

I can only imagine the complete freak-out moment in the parking lot as he was discovering his winnings. I bet there were some confused customers.

The trucker said he plans to share the winnings with family – and possibly upgrade his grocery list permanently.

Tough day on the job

We go from one lucky trucker to another who has likely

had better days.

Officials in Indiana were recently called to the scene of a rollover crash involving a Waste Management truck. Now, we’ve covered our fair share of truck crashes in Slight Detour – with everything from chicken parts to human waste spilling out of semis – so I bet you think you’re ready for what came out of this one.

I assure you, you’re wrong.

This one involved several thousand deceased ducks. In boxes. From multiple farms. All of whom, in life, had already had a pretty rough week.

The dead ducks were all infected with the bird flu.

Traffic along U.S. 33 was rerouted because of the crash. A specialized clean-up team was called in – professionals trained for situations where the phrase “please don’t ask questions” becomes standard protocol. Tip of the cap to those folks who had to clean up what I assume looked like the world’s saddest petting zoo.

Residents were told there was no threat to the public, which was reassuring but also raised questions such as, “Why does everyone on scene look like they regret their career choices?” To really drive home the “nothing to worry about” point, a 100-foot perimeter was set up around the crash site.

Have you ever had one of those days when you immediately regretted going to work? Yeah, all of those vibes.

A sweet tooth

We round out this Slight Detour with a trip across the big pond, where cargo thieves have turned their attention towards an unlikely target.

Police in Germany are on high alert – and possibly a sugar rush – after a trailer carrying 15 tons of gummy candy vanished without a trace.

The theft occurred at a rest stop in Neustadt-Glewe, where a driver parked his semi and returned nearly 13 hours later to discover that while his truck remained loyally in place, its trailer had apparently developed legs and wandered off.

Authorities estimate the missing cargo is worth around €250,000 – approximately $280,000 U.S. dollars – or around three million gummy bears, depending on snacking enthusiasm.

Investigators are baffled as to how the trailer was removed from a busy highway rest stop without anyone noticing. Despite being entirely white, the missing trailer is now one of the most colorful items on Germany’s wanted list.

Police have launched a full-scale manhunt to find the candy crooks, urging witnesses to report any suspiciously cheerful individuals or those with candy stuck in their teeth.

As for me, my brain is already speculating as to who could have pulled such a delicious heist. Perhaps it’s some kind of organized candy crime ring? Maybe a rival candy manufacturer who doesn’t mind “getting their hands dirty” to get a leg up?

Oddly enough, the gummy goodness wasn’t the only load of candy to recently find its way into the possession of thieves. Nestle recently confirmed that a shipment of KitKat bars headed to Poland from a production facility in Italy was stolen.

“We’ve always encouraged people to have a break with KitKat—but it seems thieves have taken the message too literally,” a company spokesperson said.

At least they’re taking it in stride. The company added that they are going public with their experience to bring attention to the growing threat of cargo theft.

As of press time, both the gummies and KitKats were still missing. It should be noted that harboring fugitives, even delicious ones, is still illegal. LL