‘Silence of the Lambs’ shines in audiobook form

“Silence of the Lambs” by Thomas Harris and narrated by Kathy Bates should be enough to attract any regular audiobook listener. With a recognizable title and an even more recognizable narrator, it seemed fitting for this particular title to be my first review.

Clocking in at roughly three hours, this audiobook is a fast-paced crime thriller that becomes a shining example of the late 1980s detective story.

“Silence of the Lambs” is the second of four books in Harris’ Hannibal Lecter series. However, it is often regarded as an outstanding stand-alone story that does not need its first entry to grasp what makes it so special. Similarly, this is the only book in the series narrated by Bates, showing how this book stands apart from the other installments in the series.

With an incredible list of accomplishments, Bates delivers the same high-caliber work that has earned her an Academy Award, two Primetime Emmys, two Golden Globes and two Screen Actors Guild awards. There are simply not enough words to properly describe how Bates manages to capture and keep our attention as we follow along through situations that slowly become more and more unsettling. The personalities of each character begin to shine through her use of different inflections and intonations, which ground the story in a setting that is familiar to fans of the genre. Bates’ performance is capitalized by the quicker pace, mimicking real-world conversations and interactions, all thanks to Bates’ experience as an actor.

“Silence of the Lambs” has a lot to say regarding the true nature of evil, classism and sexism within law enforcement agencies.

Harris’ willingness to look at and comment on the parts of the world that might make the average person uncomfortable has earned this book a place in the cultural mindset since its initial publication 37 years ago.

The story follows FBI Academy Cadet Clarice Starling as she receives a special assignment from bureau big shot Jack Crawford. Crawford wants Clarice to speak to a psychiatrist turned cannibal named Dr. Hannibal Lecter. The initial purpose of this is to establish a basis of behaviors for those deemed criminally insane to use when investigating new cases that arise. Dr. Lecter, however, does not have the same idea. He is uncooperative at first but soon changes his mind after a particularly gross display from one of Dr. Lecter’s block mates. He then takes pity on Clarice and offers information about the elusive serial killer “Buffalo Bill” in exchange for personal information from Clarice herself.

The rest of the book is an interesting back-and-forth between Clarice and Dr. Lecter, with brief breaks to investigate the given clues as she continues her hunt for Buffalo Bill. She trades information about her personal life with Dr. Lecter in exchange for his expertise on the case from his past as a psychiatrist, and his experience as a cannibal.

The professional relationship that Dr. Lecter and Clarice develop quickly becomes the engine that drives the story as details begin to unfold and the hunt for Buffalo Bill becomes more pressing day by day for Clarice.

Harris puts on a clinic when it comes to building suspense, using what could be mistaken as worn out characters and settings while still conveying a cool and collected tone in all the grim situations we find ourselves in. That suspense is then capitalized on by Bates. She creates something truly special that has left its mark on the collective mind of audiobook listeners everywhere. It ceases to be just a story to pass the time and becomes a one-of-a-kind experience that will be on your mind for days to come.

I would highly recommend this to anybody new to audiobooks and looking for that one novel that shows you the potential of a truly good audiobook. I would also recommend it for regular listeners looking for a story that will take its place among other favorites you may have in your rotation. LL