Several states may consider left lane bills to restrict trucks

Several states may soon consider bills to limit trucks in the left lane.

OOIDA opposes rules that single out trucks from using the left lane.

“Lane restrictions create a ‘barrier effect,’ decreasing safety by creating dangerous merging and lane-changing conditions, more aggressive driving, and ultimately increasing crashes,” the Association said.

OOIDA supports a balanced approach to left-lane use. The approach focuses on safe passing and keeping traffic moving.

Arizona

An Arizona bill would stop large trucks from driving in the left lane on some highways.

Current law says drivers must stay on the right side of the road if they are going slower than the normal traffic. Drivers can move left to pass another vehicle.

Truck drivers must stay to the right on highways with at least two lanes going the same way. They can move left to pass, turn left or exit.

Rep. Nick Kupper, R-Phoenix, is sponsoring a bill that goes further. HB2087 would ban trucks over 26,000 pounds from using the far-left lane. The rule would apply on highways with at least three lanes in one direction.

The rule would not apply to high-occupancy vehicle lanes.

New Jersey

A New Jersey Senate bill would control how trucks use the left lane.

The state already has a left-lane law. The rule requires all drivers to keep right. Drivers can move left to pass or to get ready for a left turn.

Sen. John McKeon, D-West Orange, wants to make a new rule just for trucks. S4994 would make tractor-trailers stay in the right lane. Trucks could only use the left lane to enter or exit a road.

The bill does not allow trucks to use the left lane to pass other vehicles. Violators would face $500 fines.

New York

In New York, a bill also targets the use of the left lane by trucks.

State rules already say trucks should stay out of the far-left lane. Trucks can use the left lane only to pass other vehicles.

Some parts of the state don’t have lane limits. On highways with only two lanes in one direction, trucks can drive in either lane.

Sen. Keith Brown, R-Long Island, wants trucks, buses, slow vehicles and other traffic to stay in the two right lanes on highways with three or more lanes going the same way. His bill, A9331, would apply to the whole state.

Drivers could still move into the left lane to prepare for a left turn or left exit. Lanes other than the two rightmost would be marked “No Trucks or Buses.”

Michigan

Michigan House lawmakers approved a bill about truck travel. It has moved to the Senate.

State law says all vehicles can use the far-left lane only to pass another vehicle. Trucks weighing more than 10,000 pounds must stay in the two rightmost lanes.

Rep. Will Bruck, R-Erie, said the rule needs to be fixed because police cannot currently issue tickets for violations. He is sponsoring a bill to clarify and enforce the left-lane rule.

HB4522 would let police enforce the truck lane rule. It would also clearly ban large trucks from the far-left lane on freeways with three or more lanes going the same way.

In work zones with only two lanes, trucks would have to use the right lane.

Some exceptions would apply.

Bruck told lawmakers there are many reasons to make this change.

“This legislation redefines and strengthens the language of current law by requiring large trucks and tractor-trailers to stay out of the left lane on expressways with three or more lanes,” Bruck said. LL