Seamless transition

Cory Troxell, winner of the 2024 Transition Trucking Driving for Excellence award, has been employed by Dallas-based Stevens Transport for just over one year and feels a level of comfort with life as a professional truck driver.

Much of that comfort stems from his two decades of service in the military, which included “basically living on an Army tanker truck.”

“There was some nervousness coming in (to trucking), but once I got into it, I realized there are a lot of similarities with the military,” Troxell said. “I didn’t have the transition as maybe someone without that experience (as a tank driver). Going from the tank to the inside of this truck is actually kind of a luxury.”

As part of the Transition Trucking award, Troxell was presented with a brand-new Kenworth T680 featuring a 76-inch sleeper as well as the latest technology and amenities.

Troxell’s day-to-day is indicative of his military training. He takes a very measured approach that’s even a bit tactical.

“Coming from the military, I have the mindset of accomplishing the mission,” he said. “Especially before I start the day or once I accept a load. It’s like an operation order in the military. I’m looking at the best route or if there are any mountains, construction or obstructions to navigate so we can adjust. I plan out rest stops, and of course, there’s fuel to maintain and monitor. I’m always recalculating about when and where is the best place to refuel.”

Troxell largely hauls reefer loads on routes traversing the contiguous U.S., which has allowed him to experience places he hadn’t previously.

“I’ve seen a lot more of the country,” he said. “It almost feels therapeutic at times. Some places I’ve been, it’s like the hand of God touched me and gave me peace. All the stress I had went away.”

Troxell added that the military also prepared him for the long hours of solitude in trucking.

“Coming out of the Army and being solo, away from family, we’re accustomed to it,” he said. “I have a couple of friends who went into trucking, and it wasn’t much different for them. That probably helped with the transition compared to someone who didn’t have that experience. My son is in the military now, and my two daughters live with their mom. So it’s just me. That makes it easier to adjust also.”

Troxell noted that he’s set many long-term goals but even in the present is happy with his decision to begin a post-military career in trucking.

“I’m just taking it all in and running the miles,” he said. “Maybe down the road, it would be nice to start my own company. But after 17 years of being in charge, I’m not ready for that just yet. Right now, my goal is to buy some land in Pennsylvania near the family property and build upon that legacy.”

Brad Bentley, president of Fastport, also has high hopes for Troxell.

“He represents the best of what this program aims to achieve, and we are confident he will inspire and pave the way for others in the military community to find success in this field,” Bentley said at the Transition Trucking award ceremony in December 2024.

Troxell extended his gratitude to Angela Horowitz, Gregg Softy, Lori Jensen, Paula Evans and everyone else at Stevens Transportation who helped him through the Transition Trucking voting process and beyond. LL