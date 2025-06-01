Roses & Razzberries – May 2025

RAZZBERRIES for the latest in a string of scams targeting toll road users – including one in particular that may take the cake. The Missouri Department of Transportation confirmed a phishing scam attempting to collect toll fees from drivers across the state. The thing is, Missouri has no toll roads within its borders. Dead giveaway. Additionally, MoDOT said in a Facebook post that it will never solicit drivers to pay toll fees. OOIDA reported receiving a version of the scam that contained a message requiring action within 12 hours to resolve the issue. Other states, including Delaware, Texas, Ohio and Maryland, have dealt with similar attempts recently. The OOIDA Foundation warned of the severity of these attempts, noting that “a single cyberattack can cripple a business overnight.”

ROSES for the focus on truck parking concerns. In Pennsylvania, one resolution calls for action to address the truck parking shortage in the state, with a proposal on the table to create a truck parking space tax credit. “This tax credit aims to be the economic incentive needed for businesses to create truck parking,” Rep. Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre/Mifflin, said in March. A minimum of five new spots would be required to qualify for the tax credit, and if the full amount is not used in a year, it may roll over to the next year. The Missouri DOT is also taking steps to address its truck parking issues and distributed a survey to be completed by truck drivers. “We want to hear from the experts, the people in there doing it day in, day out,” said Levi Woods, MoDOT’s administrator of freight and waterways. Survey responses will help develop plans for truck parking expansion, particularly along the Interstate 70 corridor, while more parking may be considered if enough truck drivers identify issues.

RAZZBERRIES for a proposal by the Illinois Pollution Control Board to adopt California’s emission standards for cars and heavy-duty trucks. In comments filed in opposition to the California Air Resources Board’s regulations, OOIDA said clean air is a priority for everyone, including truckers – but technology shouldn’t be mandated until it is practical, affordable and reliable. “We believe there is a more realistic path forward to reducing commercial vehicle emissions that involves listening to the men and women of the trucking industry. Illinois should continue seeking feedback from these stakeholders as the Pollution Control Board considers any potential new emissions rules,” OOIDA wrote. The National Federation of Independent Business also opposed the proposal in Illinois.

ROSES for legislation to increase sentences for cargo theft that has been signed into law in Arkansas. This legislation, introduced by Rep. Jeremiah Moore, R-Clarendon, will enhance the penalty for individuals convicted of organized theft of cargo by adding up to 10 years to the sentence. On top of the stiffer penalties, those convicted of theft under the new law are not eligible to receive earned release credits for the enhanced portion of the sentence – meaning they must serve the full term of the added sentence. The legislation took effect immediately after being signed into law.

ROSES to the Coalition Against Bigger Trucks for shedding light on the vulnerability of America’s bridges. The group, which includes OOIDA, recently released a study saying any increase in truck weights would put tens of thousands of bridges at risk and cost more than $98 billion. “These at-risk bridges represent a sizable portion of the nation’s bridge infrastructure, located on local roads and highways that are critical for everyday transportation and commerce,” the study stated. The bridges deemed at risk are located across 14 states, including 2,841 in California alone – the most of any state. The study was completed in response to recent efforts in Congress to increase the current 80,000-pound weight limit to as much as 91,000 pounds. LL