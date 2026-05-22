Road Law – May 2026

We want you to know that we understand that your time is valuable, and when you’re not driving, you’re losing money. We also know that when you call Road Law with a traffic ticket, and we let you know that the particular court where your traffic ticket is being heard requires you to physically appear for a bench trial for any chance of having your ticket dismissed or you being found “Not Guilty,” it is a big inconvenience and a waste of money-making time for you. We understand that your time is very valuable, and we, too, are frustrated that some courts require you to physically appear in court with us for any opportunity to get out of your original traffic ticket.

Here are a couple of questions from recent CDL callers, along with our answers. As always, we hope this information is helpful to you.

Q. I got a traffic ticket for speeding 66/55 mph in Greensburg, Kan., yesterday, and it says that my case is going to be heard in the Kiowa County District Court in Greensburg. I don’t want this ticket to go on my driver’s record, and I want to know if Road Law can go to court for me and get this ticket dismissed?

A. Yes, Road Law can certainly contact the subject court; let them know that you have counsel and set your matter for a bench trial. In this particular court, at this time, our information and recent experience indicate that the Kiowa County District Attorney will not agree to recommend amending any CDL traffic ticket. So, your options are to simply pay this particular “non-serious” traffic ticket and have a conviction for your charge appear on your driver record, or the matter can be set for trial so that you can physically appear with us in court on your trial date. No, you do not have to have an attorney assist you in your non-criminal, simple traffic ticket, “infraction,” case, but you’ll still have to ask for a trial date and then physically appear, without an attorney, for your trial. Bottom line . . . pay the ticket or physically appear for trial with or without an attorney.

Q. I got a traffic ticket yesterday in Rock Springs, Wyo., for “Following Too Close.” I was in the right lane, and the four-wheeler that was in the left lane suddenly cut in front of me, right where the officer was parked on the shoulder. There wasn’t an accident, and I just don’t understand why the officer gave me the traffic ticket. There was nothing that I could do when the four-wheeler came over in front of me, and I don’t want this ticket to go on my record. What can I do?

A. Unfortunately, Rock Springs, Wyo./Sweetwater County Circuit Court has long been notorious for being difficult to work with on CDL traffic tickets, and the DA’s office has an absolute “zero-tolerance” policy on such cases. It’s been Road Law’s experience that, in this particular court, to have a CDL traffic ticket amended or dismissed, the case must be set for trial, and the driver must physically appear in the subject court with us on a future trial date. It’s been Road Law’s experience that the Sweetwater DA will not usually offer any help or pretrial relief for a CDL traffic ticket. Also, as your particular traffic ticket charge of “Following Too Closely” is considered to be one of the 10 serious category violations according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and being convicted of this charge may result in a disqualification of you CDL, we do not recommend that you simply pay the ticket. Instead, we recommend that you set your matter for trial and then decide whether you want Road Law to assist you or whether you’ll appear solo for your trial. LL

We invite you to send any questions or comments regarding transportation law to Road Law, 3441 W. Memorial, Suite 4, Oklahoma City, OK 73134; contact us through our website at RoadLaw.net or call us at 405-242-2030. We look forward to hearing from you.