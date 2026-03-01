Road Law – March/April 2026

A recent case involved a driver who was convicted of a speeding charge in a municipal court. He appealed the decision without hiring a lawyer. But with a little luck and help from the judge, his case was dismissed on appeal.

Here are some of the interactions that occurred in this case. As always, we hope the information is helpful to you.

Q: I received a citation in the municipal court, and the city attorney would not offer any relief on the charge. I conducted my own trial, but the judge found me guilty. What can I do?

A: In your case, you can appeal the decision to the local county court and have a brand new trial. In legal speak, we call this a De Novo appeal, which means that what happened at the lower court is not a part of the proceeding. In traffic cases, this is an advantage, because sometimes a lower court is unreasonable for CDL holders and being able to take your case to a more favorable county court will often yield a better result. If you happen to be in a jurisdiction where the appeal process is for errors of the lower court, this can become much more difficult, time consuming and cost prohibitive. So you’re in luck!

Q: How do I get my case to the next court?

A: First, see if the municipal court clerk has an appeal form, which is a lot easier than if one needs to be drafted. Second, you will need to ask the court to set an appeal bond, which in your case is double the original fine amount. Once the bond is paid to the court along with the notice of appeal, you can then take the file-stamped copy to the clerk of the county court and ask that the appeal be set for hearing.

Q: Will I have to deal with the same city prosecutor or will I have the opportunity to negotiate with someone else at the county level?

A: The short answer in this case, is that the original city attorney will have to prosecute the case on appeal at the county court level.

Result: We later heard back from the driver and the result on the appeal. The city attorney appeared with the citing officer, who testified to the particulars of the traffic stop. Although the officer’s testimony included the type of radar or speed measuring device he used, the location, posted speed limit and the alleged speed of the driver’s vehicle, the city attorney failed to introduce into evidence any records as to the calibration or accuracy check of the unit.

The driver only testified that he was not speeding at the time of the stop and that the speed measuring device wasn’t accurate. He did not realize or know that he should object to the officer’s testimony and the lack of radar evidence.

After a brief recess, the judge came back and dismissed the case, due to the fact that the city attorney had not introduced into evidence any records as to the accuracy of the radar unit or that the officer had checked the accuracy of the radar unit prior to or during his shift. While this usually doesn’t happen this way, the driver was fortunate that the judge helped with the lack of knowledge of trial procedure. LL

