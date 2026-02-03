Road Law – February 2026

When Road Law first began assisting CDL holders with their traffic tickets, it was common for the prosecutor or court to allow the Class A driver to attend a defensive driving course or enter into a deferral or diversion program. In return, the court would agree to dismiss the ticket.

However, these forms of relief for Class A CDL traffic tickets are mostly gone.

Q: I got a speeding ticket for 82/55 mph zone, but my truck is governed at 60 mph. No way was I going 82 mph! When I called the court to see if I could take traffic school to keep the ticket and driver points off my record, the court clerk said that traffic school wasn’t an option anymore and that the only thing I could do would be to come to court to plead not guilty and then come back to court AGAIN for a trial. Is that true? Do I really have to show up in court – twice?

A: Let’s take your questions one by one. Is traffic school still an option for Class A drivers to keep a traffic ticket conviction or driver points off their record? No, usually not. The most recent changes in the federal law now prohibit courts from allowing a Class A driver to attend traffic school in order to have their ticket dismissed. The law now says that a court must not allow a Class A driver to attend traffic school; participate in a 30/60/90 day deferral in order to have their ticket dismissed as doing so would be considered “masking” or preventing a conviction of the driver’s traffic ticket from appearing on their driver record.

Second, do you have to physically appear in court, once or twice, to fight your traffic ticket?

No, usually not as Road Law can usually appear in the subject court on your behalf. Of course, you have the right to contest and physically appear in court for most traffic ticket cases with or without an attorney. Each court is different, and some do require a physical appearance to enter a plea of not guilty or to contest your ticket at trial. You’d have to contact your specific court to verify what their rules are. In most traffic ticket cases, the court will allow you to:

Have an attorney assist you in entering your plea of not guilty Email, fax or even call in your own plea of not guilty without having to physically appear

Q: I got a ticket for “Following Too Close,” and there wasn’t even an accident. The cop said that I was too close to the car in front of me, which isn’t true. I went to court to fight my ticket, and the prosecutor said that he couldn’t help me because I had a Class A driver’s license and if he dismissed or changed my ticket, that would be “masking.” Is that true?

A: No.

A prosecutor may recommend changing or amending a Class A traffic ticket if the amended charge is factually based and the amended charge is reported by the court clerk to that state’s Department of Motor Vehicles.

A factually based, amended charge that’s reported by a court clerk to the state DMV for processing is NOT masking or preventing a conviction. In your case, the prosecutor could have amended your original serious charge to a non-serious charge such as, “Disobey a Traffic Control Device,” i.e. the amended charge would be factually based as the white hash-marks in the subject roadway where you were driving are visual measurement references for all drivers to approximate how close their vehicle is from the vehicle in front of them. Should a driver, like yourself, allegedly fail to keep enough white hash marks between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of them, that driver has disobeyed those traffic control devices and could, therefore, be convicted of Disobey a Traffic Control Device. LL

We invite you to send us any questions or comments you may have regarding transportation law to: Road Law, 3441 W. Memorial, Suite 4, Oklahoma City, OK 73134; contact us through our website at www.roadlaw.net or call us at (405) 242-2030. We look forward to hearing from you.