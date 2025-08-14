Road Law – August/September 2025

Road Law has assisted drivers for the past 30 years. During that time, we’ve assembled and continually updated a huge database of courts, court personnel and various court procedures all across the United States.

We want to remind you that all of our court data is available to you at no cost or obligation. If you find yourself with a traffic ticket or you’re in an accident, you’re always welcome to call Road Law for any information we may have regarding the particular court where your ticket is going to be heard.

Having knowledge about a particular court will allow you to make an informed decision as to what your best options are in fighting a ticket. Here are some examples of recent questions and Road Law’s answers. As always, we hope this information is helpful to you.

Q: I received a 5 mph speeding ticket in Wyoming, and I wasn’t speeding at all. I don’t go back to Wyoming on a regular basis, and I want to know if Road Law can fight this ticket for me so I don’t have to go to court?

A: Maybe, but from our experience, many courts in Wyoming can be very procedurally difficult and may require all drivers to physically appear in court, maybe even numerous times, to fight a traffic ticket. Road Law can usually give you very specific court information for your particular case that will help you decide whether you still want to fight the ticket. Factors to consider in this case are how difficult the procedures are at your particular court and the fact that your charge of “speeding 5 mph” is not a serious violation.

Q: I got a ticket for “improper lane change,” and it’s going to court in El Reno, Okla. I called the court to plead not guilty, and the court clerk told me that I had to pay the ticket before I can fight it. Is that true?

A: No. You don’t pay tickets if you want to fight them. But this particular court does require that you post the fine/cost amount listed on your ticket as a cash bond in order to plead not guilty and have your matter set for a hearing. A lot of courts do require this before you can fight your ticket. To make matters worse, this particular court is serious when it says it requires you to post a cash bond and will accept only cash. So that means no money orders, no personal checks, no cashier’s checks and no debit or credit cards. To fight your ticket in this court, yes, you’ll need to personally deliver actual cash to the court clerk’s office and post your bond just to get your matter set for a court date. Then, you’ll have to come back to court again, on your actual court date and time. Also, your particular citation for the charge of “improper lane change” is considered to be a serious violation under the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations. You really do need to fight this ticket, no matter how difficult the court procedures may be. This is not an easy process, to say the least! LL

We invite you to send any questions or comments regarding transportation law to: Road Law, 3441 W. Memorial Road, Suite 4, Oklahoma City, OK 73134; to contact us through our website at www.RoadLaw.net; or to call us at 405-242-2030. We look forward to hearing from you.