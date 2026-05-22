Recent incidents in Texas show need for AV laws

A Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation hearing in February stressed the importance of developing a federal framework for autonomous vehicles.

The committee hearing also examined the production race against China and the cybersecurity threats surrounding AVs.

“America is at a crossroads in transportation policy,” said Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, chairman of the committee. “Without federal oversight, we risk a fragmented patchwork of state laws that undermine safety, innovation and American competitiveness. We need a consistent federal framework to ensure uniform safety standards, liability clarity and consumer confidence.”

In establishing those federal AV guidelines, true liability and accountability for autonomous vehicle companies need to be included, said Ranking Committee Member Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash.

Testifying before the committee was Lars Moravy, vice president of vehicle engineering at Tesla; Mauricio Pena, chief safety officer for Waymo; Jeff Farrah, CEO of the Autonomous Vehicle Industry Association and Bryant Walker Smith, associate professor of law at the University of South Carolina.

“If the U.S. does not lead in AV development, other nations – particularly China – will shape the technology, standards and global market,” Moravy told the committee. “Federal safety regulations for vehicles have not kept pace with the rapid evolution of vehicle technology. Modernizing vehicle regulations is essential to ensure they reflect real-world performance, enhance safety and foster growth of the U.S. automotive industry.”

Farrah believes the trucking and autonomous vehicle industries can work together successfully.

“If someone is a truck driver today and they want to retire as a truck driver, they will absolutely have the opportunity to do so,” he said. “Autonomous vehicles are not out to replace truck drivers. Truck drivers are an indispensable, critical aspect of our supply chain and the backbone of the American economy. The goal is to co-exist.”

“The American consumer will decide what they choose to drive. No one is mandating AVs,” Cruz said. “Government inaction shouldn’t deny consumers access to safer options.”

Cause for concern

In recent months, numerous incidents of autonomous vehicles violating road safety laws have been reported.

Among these were separate incidents in Austin, Texas, which included Waymo driverless vehicles illegally passing school buses, stopping inside a railroad crossing gate and blocking emergency responder vehicles during a mass shooting.

And in Santa Monica, Calif., a student pedestrian was hit by a Waymo vehicle.

Investigations by the National Transportation Safety Board into at least two of these incidents were ongoing as of publication.

“We take each one of those incidents seriously,” Pena said. “Safety is our top priority. We’re evaluating every event and making changes to fix them. We’re working with the Austin School District to incorporate new data into our system as we continuously learn and improve.”

When settling crashes and other incidents, arbitration is often heavily slanted towards the autonomous developers and even done in secret, according to Smith.

“Any crash is a failure and unacceptable,” Smith said. “We can’t have static standards. The bar has to keep going up. Safety is a lifelong commitment that begins when an AV is being developed and continues as long as that vehicle is on the road.”

In early March, the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration hosted an AV forum.

During this event, updated technical guidance for autonomous developers and proposed updates to federal autonomous standards were announced.

“We understand the desire to swiftly unleash American ingenuity in multiple transportation sectors and agree the federal government must play an integral role in promoting safety and innovation on our roads,” OOIDA wrote to the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation. “Congress should not pursue a one-size-fits-all legislative approach that implements the same policies for autonomous passenger vehicles and commercial trucks. The introduction of autonomous technology to both classes presents distinct safety challenges that should be addressed and regulated on separate paths.”

Too close for comfort

A video captured a Waymo autonomous vehicle stopped inside a railroad crossing just feet from the train tracks in Austin, Texas.

Fortunately, the passing train narrowly missed the driverless vehicle, which was without passengers at the time, according to Waymo.

The number of potential train passengers was not reported.

“Waymo vehicles have safely traversed railroad crossings millions of times fully autonomously,” a Waymo spokesperson said in a statement.

The company added that the Waymo vehicle “performed a controlled stop more than 2.5 meters (8.2 feet) before the tracks.”

According to the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles website, vehicles should stop at least 15 feet, but no more than 50 feet, from the nearest rail.

Road block

Proponents of autonomous vehicles contend that the driverless technology is safer when it travels down the road.

Even if that is true, what about when that driverless vehicle isn’t traveling?

Multiple media outlets, including Axios and Fox News, reported that a Waymo robotaxi blocked emergency personnel who were responding to a mass shooting on March 1, in Austin, Texas.

According to reports, three people were killed, and more than a dozen people were injured when a shooting occurred outside an Austin bar about 2 a.m. on March 1.

Footage shows a Waymo vehicle stopped horizontally in the middle of the road, temporarily blocking emergency responders from reaching the scene. Shortly after, an Austin police officer arrived and moved the Waymo vehicle.

Waymo did not immediately respond to Land Line’s request for a response to the incident.

Cooper Lohr, a senior policy analyst for transportation and safety at Consumer Reports, said driverless vehicles should be removed from roadways until they can demonstrate they operate safely.

“If Waymo or any other company is going to operate autonomous vehicles on public roads, they should at least have to prove that their cars can follow the law and stay out of the way of emergency responders,” Lohr said. “This concern is not new; San Francisco has dealt with it repeatedly. Blocking an ambulance during any emergency scenario, and especially during a mass-casualty response, is an unacceptable operational failure that could lead to additional lives lost. If Waymo or another company’s autonomous driving system can’t handle flashing lights and sirens in a crisis, it isn’t ready for public roads, and it should be removed from service until the company proves it will handle the situation appropriately.” LL