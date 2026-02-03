Realizing a dream

Transitions can be difficult, particularly for someone accustomed to a niche way of life.

It’s estimated that more than 10% of all truck drivers in the United States are military veterans.

Fastport, Kenworth and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring our Heroes partnered to establish the Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence award in 2016 to empower and celebrate military veterans transitioning to a career in trucking.

This honor includes a career-changing grand prize – the keys to a new Kenworth truck with all the bells and whistles.

The truck, valued at approximately $155,000, is a symbol of recognition for the hard work and dedication veterans bring to the trucking industry, the Transition Trucking website said.

Additionally, the runners-up were awarded $10,000 each this year.

“Every year, our finalists remind us of the extraordinary impact military talent has on industries across America,”said Eric Eversole, vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and president of Hiring Our Heroes. “These finalists show how military experience translates into excellence in the trucking industry. We’re proud to honor their service and celebrate the vital role veterans play in keeping America moving.”

Following a public vote and final determination by a select panel, U.S. Army veteran Charles Jones Jr., a driver for Roehl Transport, was chosen as the 2025 Transition Trucking award winner.

“Receiving this Kenworth truck is truly life-changing,” said Jones. “The military taught me discipline, resilience, and pride in every mission—and those same values have carried me into my career. This award allows me to build a future I once only hoped was possible. I am deeply grateful to Roehl, to my instructors, and to every veteran who has supported me along the way.”

Jones served for more than 20 years in the Army, reaching the rank of Sergeant First Class and completing three deployments in Iraq.

“Charles exemplifies what this program celebrates: commitment, character, and the drive to build a successful career,” Sarah Abernethy, Kenworth’s director of marketing communications, said. We congratulate him and wish him great success as he begins this next chapter behind the wheel.”

A driver for Roehl since early 2025, Jones is a 2024 graduate of the Georgia Driving Academy.

“Charles has excelled at every stage of his transition into trucking,” said Brad Bentley, President of Fastport. “He is a remarkable ambassador for the industry and for the countless service members looking to build meaningful careers after the military. We are proud to recognize him as this year’s winner.”

Army veteran and Melton Truck Lines driver Macy Mattice and Mark Scriven, who served in the Army and drives for Stevens Transport, were this year’s runners-up.

“We’re grateful to have both of you in the trucking industry and know you will continue to set the standard for transitioning military members for years to come,” Fastport said.

The three finalists for this year’s award were honored as part of the Veterans Ready Summit in Washington, D.C.

More information about the award, including previous winners, is available at TransitionTrucking.org. LL