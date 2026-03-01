Pilot awards Batiste largest prize in contest history

OOIDA senior member Stacy Batiste of Lafayette, La., began his professional driving career more than three decades and millions of miles ago.

Batiste is a Marine Corps veteran who navigated from hauling sugar cane in Louisiana to becoming an owner-operator.

“I used to go everywhere, all 48 states,” Batiste said. “My mama would tell me I have diesel in my veins. I just love what I do. I know times have changed and a lot of things have changed in the trucking industry, but I try to keep it as simple as possible.”

Safety has always been the focus, Batiste added.

“One of the things that I’m really amazed about is, I’m probably a little over 5 million miles now and never had a major accident,” Batiste said. “I just take my time and take it, one day at a time. We just keep on trucking. I don’t think there’s really anything else I could do. I’m going to ride until they take me out of the truck.”

Batiste’s time and energy into trucking were deservedly recognized, thanks in part to his friend of 45 years, Kenneth Clay.

“We’re basically like brothers,” Batiste said. “We’re always together. If you see one of us, you’re probably going to see the other one too.”

Clay told Batiste about the contest, asked for some information and submitted his nomination for the Pilot Road Warrior.

In late 2025, Batiste was caught completely off guard at the Flying J in Baytown, Texas. He was handed the keys to a custom Kenworth truck and a $50,000 cash prize as the grand prize winner.

It was the largest prize awarded in the history of the Road Warrior contest.

“Out of all the truck drivers out there, just to be considered was an honor,” Batiste said. “I’ve won small awards here in town, but nothing major like this. I’d been working a little harder to save up and buy a new truck. Then this happened. Now, I don’t have to buy a truck. Especially as an owner-operator, this is a great help.”

Pilot said it selected Batiste from thousands of nominations for his “tireless dedication and commitment to professional driving.”

In addition to his accomplishments behind the wheel, Batiste serves as a mentor to young drivers and is active in local community activities.

“Things like this kind of give you hope,” Batiste said. “You see truck drivers and trucking get downplayed a lot, but there are good things out there. There are good people. I hope people can see this and move forward with a good perspective on trucking.”

Pilot also honored Bobby Peeker, a driver with more than 1 million crash-free miles. Peeker, also a Marine Corps veteran, participates in truck show events that support Special Olympics and regularly volunteers to support active military personnel.

Peeker was awarded a $10,000 cash prize. Pilot is also making a $25,000 donation to a charity of his choosing that supports veterans.

“We are honored to welcome them to the Road Warrior winner’s circle,” Jordan Spradling, senior vice president of transportation and midstream assets at Pilot Company, said. “They both are prime examples of the positive impact professional drivers have on and off the road.”

More information about the Road Warrior award, including previous winners, is available at PilotCompany.com/Road-Warrior. LL