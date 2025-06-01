OOIDA’s Pugh relays truckers’ needs for next highway bill

Each time Congress passes a highway bill, it shapes the trucking industry for years to come.

With the next highway bill on the horizon, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association reminded lawmakers that this is their opportunity to improve the truck driving profession for the men and women who keep America’s supply chain moving.

On March 26, the House Highways and Transit Subcommittee held the hearing “America Builds: How Trucking Supports American Communities.” The subcommittee called witnesses from OOIDA, the Truckload Carriers Association, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, the Shippers Coalition and the American Farm Bureau Federation to provide insight that will help form the next highway bill.

OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh stressed to lawmakers how important this legislation is to truck drivers and the overall trucking profession.

“A leader’s mission is to promote and protect the interests of our members on any issues that impact their safety and success,” Pugh said at the hearing. “The highway bill is the Super Bowl during this Congress, and this committee has an opportunity to pass the most pro-trucker highway bill in history.”

Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, echoed OOIDA’s vision for the highway bill, holding up the February 2025 issue of Land Line Magazine with a story titled “Pro-trucker priorities.”

“I’m going to discuss for a few moments some of the priorities I’ve been working on for quite some time,” Nehls said. “Mr. Chair, for the record I’d like to submit Land Line Magazine’s February 2025 edition. If you need a quick summary of our nation’s trucker priorities, I recommend that you go to page 48 and enjoy it.”

Although the February issue of Land Line provided a summary of truckers’ needs, Pugh used his submitted testimony to provide lawmakers an in-depth guide into which potential highway bill provisions would be beneficial to truckers and which ones would be detrimental.

SUPPORT

Truck parking funding

A highway bill without funding to expand truck parking is a bill OOIDA will not support, Pugh said. Specifically, the Association would like to see Congress pass the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act. HR1659, which was introduced by Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill., would dedicate $755 million toward the expansion of truck parking.

“Alleviating the truck parking shortage has been the top safety concern for American truckers for more than a decade,” Pugh wrote. “Members of Congress from every corner of the country and across the political spectrum have supported this legislation over the years because they understand the truck parking crisis is negatively affecting their constituents who make a living behind the wheel. A lack of available parking spaces forces truckers to choose between parking in a potentially unsafe location, such as a highway shoulder, or continuing to drive while they feel fatigued or are out of available driving hours under federally mandated hours-of-service regulations.”

In addition to OOIDA, representatives for the Truckload Carriers Association, the American Farm Bureau Federation and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters also testified about the need for additional truck parking.

“Every day, drivers are forced to park unsafely along highway shoulders and interstate entry and exit ramps due to a severe lack of available parking,” wrote John Elliott, TCA’s past chairman. “With only 313,000 designated truck parking spaces nationwide, it is nearly impossible to accommodate the 3.5 million drivers who need safe and adequate parking.”

Bost asked Pugh what he would say to lawmakers who are concerned about spending funds on truck parking.

“I understand everyone has a concern about spending money,” Pugh said. “I have a huge concern about how money is being spent in Washington, as well. We want money spent on good things that give us good results … If we’re really concerned about safety, the most important thing is that a driver should have a safe place to rest every single and solitary night.”

Restroom access

Truck drivers not only have a difficult time finding a safe and secure place to park and sleep at night but also often are turned away from using the restroom at the very shipper or receiver facilities in which they are loading or unloading freight.

“Having access to a restroom is one of the most basic needs for truckers,” Pugh said. “Most Americans take this need for granted and never worry about being denied restroom access where they work. For truckers, who make their living on the road, they often depend on restrooms at facilities where they pick up or deliver freight. Unbelievably, professional drivers are frequently denied restroom access at these locations. While this problem affects all truckers, it is particularly burdensome for female drivers.”

The problem got worse during the pandemic and remains an issue for truck drivers.

Nehls introduced the Trucker Bathroom Access Act, which would require shipper or receiver facilities that already have a restroom available for employees or customers to make it available to truck drivers when they are picking up or delivering freight.

“The Trucker Bathroom Access Act, championed by Rep. Troy Nehls, is straightforward, bipartisan legislation that would provide truckers the dignity and respect they deserve,” Pugh said.

Enhanced driver training

In 2022, entry-level driver training requirements were finally put into effect. However, the rule still doesn’t require a minimum number of behind-the-wheel training hours.

Noting that a well-trained driver is the fastest route to improved highway safety, OOIDA has lobbied Congress to beef up the entry-level driver training rule in the highway bill. OOIDA suggested requiring new truck drivers to complete a minimum of 30 hours of behind-the-wheel training.

Broker transparency

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration already started the rulemaking process in 2024 to strengthen existing broker transparency regulations.

Congress could potentially speed up the process by including a provision to ensure that all parties, including motor carriers, have access to records of brokered transactions.

OOIDA has said that enforcing broker transparency, including by preventing brokers from coercing carriers to waive their right to it, will level the playing field and protect truckers from fraudulent claims.

“If FMCSA is unable to finalize a rule that fully prevents brokers from evading federal transparency regulations, it is imperative Congress compels the agency to do so,” Pugh said.

Hours-of-service flexibility

Hours-of-service regulations that are too stringent and do not take into account the realities a truck driver faces can actually have a negative effect on safety.

OOIDA has encouraged Congress to include provisions that provide additional split sleeper berth options and allow truckers to pause their clock when needed.

“For years, our members have told lawmakers and FMCSA that existing hours-of-service rules are not sensible for today’s trucking industry,” Pugh said. “Hours-of-service regulations that dictate a truck driver’s work schedule are overly complex, provide little flexibility and in no way reflect the physical capabilities or limitations of individual drivers.”

End ELD self-certification

OOIDA fully opposed the electronic logging mandate, taking its petition all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Now, OOIDA is telling Congress that it must clean up the mess in regard to allowing self-certification and creating cybersecurity issues.

“Since Congress forced truckers to comply with this mandate, you must now compel FMCSA to implement a long-overdue certification process that prevents non-compliant devices from entering the market in the first place,” Pugh said. “Furthermore, Congress must impose a ban on technology from hostile nations like Russia and China being utilized in ELDs that track American truckers.”

Improve DataQ system

OOIDA told Congress that the current DataQ, or Data Review, system is broken. The Association is encouraging lawmakers to support the Motor Carrier Safety Screening Modernization Act to give due process to truckers when they receive a citation.

“This legislation would require states to establish a DataQ system whereby the review is adjudicated by someone other than the officer who issued the violation,” Pugh said. “This will help promote transparency and fairness and ultimately help ensure the accuracy of information in the system.”

Overhaul the National Consumer Complaint Database

The National Consumer Complaint Database was created as a way for truckers to file complaints to FMCSA about coercion, fraud and unsafe practices.

OOIDA relayed that the system needs a complete overhaul, as it is unresponsive to the complaints. The Association also asked for the name to be changed, as truck drivers often don’t even realize that the database was designed for them.

Stop predatory lease-purchase agreements

As part of the last highway bill, Congress created a Truck Leasing Task Force to examine the predatory nature of lease-purchase agreements in the trucking industry.

The task force recently submitted its findings, asking FMCSA to ban lease-purchase agreements in which the motor carrier owns the truck and leases it to a driver. OOIDA asked Congress to adopt the task force’s recommendations.

“We encourage the committee to implement TLTF’s comprehensive recommendations, including enacting a statutory prohibition on commercial motor vehicle lease-purchase agreements as irredeemable tools of fraud and driver oppression,” Pugh said.

Enforce English-proficiency regulations

In addition to improving existing entry-level driver training regulations, OOIDA told Congress that CVSA and FMCSA must begin enforcing English-proficiency rules that are already on the books.

“The ability to understand and react to road signs, especially in emergency situations, is critical for public and operational safety,” Pugh said. “Drivers must also be able to communicate with law enforcement and, in the case of an emergency, first responders.”

During the hearing, Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, asked the five witnesses if English proficiency should be required of truck drivers. All five witnesses raised their hands in support of the requirement.

End UCR system

Administered by the federal and state governments through a partnership with the motor carrier industry, the Unified Carrier Registration system imposes various taxes on motor carriers and distributes the revenue to 41 participating states.

OOIDA cited truckers’ many concerns about the system, starting with the inequity in the assessment of fees on motor carriers. As Congress and the administration review wasteful spending, OOIDA said that UCR is “a prime candidate for repeal.”

OPPOSE

Truck size and weight increases

The current weight limit is 80,000 pounds. In recent years, there have been efforts in Congress to increase the limit to 91,000 pounds.

OOIDA asked Congress to oppose efforts to increase truck size and weight, pointing to safety concerns, driver compensation and the nation’s crumbling infrastructure. The TCA and Teamsters have also opposed increases.

“Some shippers, large carriers and specific industries continue to claim increasing truck size and weight is good for trucking,” Pugh said. “Make no mistake, these are losing propositions for truckers and highway safety. I want to especially caution new members of the committee about supporting these controversial proposals – one vote to increase today’s limits will have every group that wants special treatment expecting you to support their specific carve-out for the rest of your tenure.”

Minimum insurance increases

OOIDA said it can’t get behind any highway bill that includes provisions to increase motor carriers’ minimum liability insurance.

Pugh said the Association will “vehemently oppose legislation that includes an increase of any amount.”

The Fair Compensation for Truck Crash Victims Act would increase a motor carrier’s minimum liability insurance from $750,000 to $5 million.

OOIDA has argued that an increase is unnecessary, as the most recent study found that current minimum insurance levels adequately cover damages in 99.4% of cases.

“Not only is such an increase wholly unnecessary, it would do nothing to improve highway safety, needlessly jeopardize countless blue-collar jobs and destroy many small trucking businesses,” Pugh wrote.

Long-haul under-21 drivers

OOIDA has noted that large fleets have used false claims of a driver shortage as a way to justify bringing more cheap labor into the industry. One avenue to do that is by lowering the interstate CDL age to 18.

OOIDA is pushing back against any further attempts to lower the interstate driving age from 21 to 18. While the Association doesn’t support allowing a kid barely out of high school to drive a tractor-trailer across the country, Pugh said it is open to intrastate drivers (who can be as young as 18) being allowed to travel across state lines within a 150-mile radius.

Speed limiter mandate

The past administration once again attempted to mandate speed-limiting devices on commercial motor vehicles. Truck drivers have argued that a mandate would create dangerous speed differentials between cars and trucks, creating more interactions and inducing road rage.

Although it does not appear that President Donald Trump plans to move forward with FMCSA’s proposal to mandate speed limiters, an OOIDA-backed bill was introduced in the house to prevent the agency from moving forward with any mandate.

Side underride guard mandate

OOIDA asked Congress to oppose any attempts to require side underride guards, pointing to operational challenges navigating rail crossings, loading docks and low-ground clearances.

“Additionally, there are no commercially available side underride guards that have demonstrated a capability to fully prevent passenger compartment intrusion among passenger vehicles in highway driving conditions,” Pugh said.

Tolling, congestion pricing and VMT

Truck drivers are willing to pay for improved infrastructure. However, OOIDA told Congress that truckers oppose discriminatory funding schemes, such as truck-only tolls, congestion pricing and vehicle-miles-traveled fees.

“The committee must take steps to not only limit the tolling of currently non-tolled highways but ensure revenue is being used exclusively for the maintenance of the tolled asset,” Pugh said.

Hair testing

Citing false positives and concerns over discrimination, OOIDA asked Congress to oppose mandatory hair testing of truck drivers.

“There is no shortage of research illustrating these concerns,” Pugh said.

Funding for EVs and charging stations

OOIDA said that Congress should oppose any attempts to mandate electric vehicles.

The Association added that “not another penny” should be devoted to EV infrastructure or to providing incentives for electric trucks. LL