OOIDA relishes incremental wins, seeks more in next highway bill

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has been around for more than five decades, but the organization’s message hasn’t changed and the fight hasn’t ended.

Just like when the group started in 1973, OOIDA’s goal is to fight for the rights of all truck drivers. That includes giving them a voice in Washington, D.C., so that they can do their jobs safely and efficiently without burdensome regulations getting in the way.

Over the past year, OOIDA has made significant progress toward that ever-present goal.

In June 2025, the U.S. Department of Transportation unveiled nine “Pro-Trucker” initiatives. Those efforts, which often were initiated by OOIDA, included adding truck parking, stopping the speed limiter rulemaking, increasing hours-of-service flexibility, adding driver resources, reforming FMCSA’s DataQ system, modernizing the National Consumer Complaint Database, addressing unlawful brokering, keeping the ELD exemption for pre-2000 engines and removing needless regulations.

The voice of truckers has made its way to decision-makers as the current administration has enforced long-standing English-proficiency regulations, worked to clean up the non-domiciled CDL system, refuted claims of a driver shortage and vowed to improve driver training standards.

The war hasn’t been won, of course, but gaining the attention of those in charge is half the battle. Behind OOIDA, truckers are no longer being ignored. And with the next highway bill approaching, small steps forward could soon turn into monumental victories.

During OOIDA’s Fall Board of Directors meeting in November 2025, the Association briefly relished the progress before returning its attention to even bigger achievements in 2026.

“Relentless and consistent advocacy and messaging can do a lot in the long term,” said Collin Long, OOIDA senior director of government affairs. “The tables are turning this year. Incremental success is still success. Nothing happens overnight in Washington, D.C.”

Truck parking

Truckers have complained for years about the lack of truck parking across the nation. According to research from OOIDA and the American Trucking Associations, there is only one truck parking space for every 11 truck drivers. Not only is the insufficient supply a safety concern for truck drivers and the general public, it also creates inefficiencies in the supply chain as truckers must use some of their precious on-duty hours looking for parking instead of making progress toward delivery.

Finally, Congress appears to be taking notice.

In February, President Donald Trump signed into law a large transportation funding bill that included $200 million toward the creation of public truck parking. But the Association says that Congress can’t stop there.

OOIDA has also lobbied for the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act, which would dedicate $755 million toward increasing parking capacity nationwide.

The Association told a Senate committee in July that the time is now for Congress to do something to help truckers.

“Frankly, truckers are sick and tired of some lawmakers ignoring their pressing safety needs while funding other pet projects, and rest assured, they will be watching closely to see if Washington finally delivers,” Pugh testified.

English Proficiency And Non-Domiciled CDLS

Significant steps toward enforcing longstanding English-proficiency regulations were achieved in 2025.

In March 2025, OOIDA petitioned the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance to again make non-compliance of the English standards part of the out-of-service criteria.

A little more than a month later, President Donald Trump issued an executive order that concluded the ability to speak and read English is a “non-negotiable safety requirement” for truck drivers.

Doug Morris, OOIDA director of security operations, said that the Association’s influence on the executive order was noticeable.

“If you read the executive order from the president on English-language proficiency, it was almost word for word from our petition to CVSA,” Morris told OOIDA’s Board of Directors.

Two days after the executive order was issued, CVSA voted to grant the OOIDA petition and begin enforcing English-language-proficiency violations.

In May 2025, OOIDA officials attended an event in Austin, Texas, where Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced that DOT would begin holding violators accountable.

“The only thing separating safe trips from deadly ones can be a simple road sign,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer said at the event in Austin. “These signs aren’t suggestions. They’re warnings. They save lives, but only if they’re understood. That’s why English proficiency behind the wheel isn’t some bureaucratic requirement – it’s a life-and-death safety standard. Truckers must be able to read road signs, communicate with law enforcement and respond in emergencies. When that doesn’t happen, people get hurt – or worse.”

As of January, Duffy said that more than 11,500 truck drivers had been placed out of service for violating English-proficiency regulations.

OOIDA also served as a catalyst for efforts to clean up numerous states’ non-domiciled CDL programs. In March, Pugh testified to the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee that non-domiciled CDLs had gotten out of hand.

In late April, the administration announced that it planned to review the issuance of non-domiciled CDLs.

“Some of these states have been handing out CDLs like they’re candy,” Morris told OOIDA board members.

By September 2025, FMCSA issued an emergency final rule aimed at removing about 200,000 non-domiciled CDLs. Meanwhile, Rep. David Rouzer, R-N.C., has issued a bill and FMCSA unveiled an updated final rule in February.

“We need much closer scrutiny of those who are going to be operating trucks,” Spencer said to the board. “I suspect many of the drivers operating under non-domiciled CDLs haven’t gone through any legitimate form of driver training.”

Driver Training

For OOIDA, the problem regarding English proficiency and non-domiciled CDLs is all about highway safety. The Association believes that all truck drivers should be vetted, qualified and well-trained.

However, that hasn’t been the goal for everyone in the industry. Groups like the American Trucking Associations have claimed for years that there’s a driver shortage, which has prompted many to be lax when it comes to driver training and CDL restrictions.

“For carrier training schools, it’s very advantageous for them to get you trained and behind the wheel as fast as possible,” Pugh said. “That’s probably not the best thing for safety.”

That’s why OOIDA is continuing its push to expand the entry-level driver training rule to finally include a minimum number of hours dedicated to behind-the-wheel training.

Several OOIDA board members were vocal about their support of efforts to ensure that only the best professional drivers receive a CDL to operate an 80,000-pound vehicle.

“We need to keep carrying this message about driver training forward,” said Danny Schnautz, an OOIDA board member from Texas.

Bryan Spoon, a board member from Indiana, said that it is important for the training to be practical.

“They want to get the driver portion of training pulling a load,” Spoon said.

The good news is that the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration shares OOIDA’s concerns about making sure that only qualified drivers hit the road.

“No. 1 is to strengthen driver qualifications to ensure that we have the most qualified drivers on our roadways,” FMCSA Administrator Derek Barrs told Land Line in December.

To back up those words, FMCSA has already pulled thousands of CDL mills off the registry.

“If you don’t want to follow our standards, then you need to stay out of the profession,” Barrs said at an October news conference. “If you are not following the rules, we’re going to make sure we’re going to put you out of business. We’re going to come after you.”

At the same news conference, Duffy went on the record that he does not believe there is a shortage of truck drivers.

Highway Bill

The surface transportation authorization bill, which is commonly called the highway bill, expires on Sept. 30, so that means much of the year’s trucking news will center around crafting the legislation.

One of the key issues for the next highway bill will be to generate revenue for the Highway Trust Fund in an equitable manner.

OOIDA Board Member Terry Button says he has no problem paying his fair share as long as the money is being used appropriately.

“I’ll pay my $3,000. But the money needs to go to the roads,” Button said.

OOIDA will also be advocating for several provisions, including truck parking funding, broker transparency, English-proficiency requirements, hours-of-service flexibility, driver training and efforts to stop freight fraud.

“Congress has the ability to make the next highway bill the most pro-trucker in history, but only if lawmakers commit to prioritizing their needs,” OOIDA wrote to the DOT in late 2025.

Broker Transparency

Another longtime battle for OOIDA has been to create a level playing field between brokers and motor carriers.

A recent victory on that front came in January when FMCSA put into effect a rule that suspends the operating authority of brokers and freight forwarders when their minimum financial security falls below $75,000 and is not replenished in seven days.

While OOIDA supports the rule, some board members were curious to see exactly how FMCSA will enforce it.

OOIDA Board Member Rodney Morine asked, “Is there going to be something to stop the broker from posting a load if FMCSA revokes their authority?”

Now that the financial security rule is in effect, OOIDA will continue to push for FMCSA to enforce and strengthen existing broker transparency rules.

FMCSA issued a proposal to address broker transparency in 2024. Although the notice drew nearly 7,000 comments, the agency did not follow through with a final rule. Instead, the agency plans to issue a second notice of proposed rulemaking in May.

Broker transparency is one of OOIDA’s key priorities for 2026. LL