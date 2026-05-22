OOIDA on the Road – May 2026

Trucking is often a family affair, as many OOIDA members can attest.

Many truck drivers travel the same highways their parents or grandparents did years before.

Some married couples opt to work as team drivers and travel the nation together.

And others bring their family members with them when they can, to avoid long stretches apart.

On a recent visit with Marty Ellis at The Spirit tour truck, OOIDA member Sean George brought the whole family. George, who is from Theodore, Ala., and has been trucking for three years, was delivering a load with his four children – Shiloh, Salvan, Sara and Symphony – and their mother, Alexus Mack. Sean bought his 2009 Peterbilt about two years ago.

Chuck Lamb, an OOIDA life member from Avoca, Ark., is a veteran of the industry, having started trucking in 1970 before buying his first new truck in 1980. Chuck now drives a 1999 Peterbilt with a Cat engine. He said he has a wonderful wife, who does all the paperwork and books the loads.

Steve Nilan, a senior member from Brick, N.J., began his trucking career in 1978 and became an owner-operator in 1983. He owns a 2023 Kenworth and pulls a 2023 Great Dane dry van trailer.

Garret Morvant, a senior member from Scott, La., has been trucking since 1989 and primarily hauls oil field equipment on his drop-deck trailer. He said the people and the food keep him in the Louisiana area. Garret also said he appreciates everything that OOIDA does for truckers and the trucking industry.

Clemmie McCormick, a member from Raleigh, N.C., stopped at The Spirit to pick up some new stickers and some RaceTrac coupons. Clemmie said he appreciates having OOIDA in his corner. LL