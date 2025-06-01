OOIDA on the Road – May 2025

Marty Ellis drives the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association’s tour truck all over the United States to spread the message about the Association.

One of his most important purposes is to let current and prospective members know about the latest ideas lawmakers and regulators have cooked up to “fix” trucking. For better or worse, these ideas never stop coming. However, the good news is that truck drivers have someone in their corner advocating for the good ideas while doing everything possible to stop the bad ones from becoming a law or regulation.

OOIDA created FightingForTruckers.com to keep truck drivers informed about all of the bills and regulations that could affect the truck driving profession.

Even better, Fighting For Truckers provides an avenue for truck drivers to unite and easily communicate with lawmakers and representatives about various trucking issues.

The “Key Trucking Legislation” tab on the website informs drivers of the most important trucking bills introduced in the 119th Congress, as well as whether OOIDA is for or against the effort.

OOIDA’s policy views are formed by its members. Often, these views are born from what truck drivers tell Marty they are seeing on the road every day.

Below are some of the truck drivers who have “joined the fight” and stopped by the tour truck in recent months.

Roy Bise, a life member from Clearfield, Utah, is pictured with his fur baby, “Pawla.” Roy said he enjoys listening to the radio show and that he appreciates OOIDA for all it does to help truckers.

Jim Eck, a senior member from Quincy, Calif., has been in trucking since 1981. Currently, he drives a 2016 Freightliner with a curtain-side trailer.

Don Tucker, a life member from Plumerville, Ark., has been a trucker for about 48 years. He was a car hauler for about 17 years and now pulls flatbed.

Greg and Erika Permenter, members from Georgia, have been leased to Admiral Merchants for about six years. They drive a 2022 Freightliner Cascadia. They said that they love OOIDA and appreciate all of the services and discounts it offers.

Randy Webb, a senior member from Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., has been a truck driver since 2003. He previously worked as an engine machinist but always wanted to be a trucker. He said he appreciates OOIDA for all it does for the industry. LL