OOIDA board member active in fight for truckers’ rights

OOIDA Board Member Linda Allen didn’t grow up planning to be a truck driver.

“I got into trucking by mistake,” she said, adding that the early-2000s economic recession was the catalyst for this career move. “I lost my job. My husband lost his job. We lost our house. My husband looked at me and said, ‘The only other thing I know how to do is drive.’ So, we took the last out of our 401(k) savings and bought our first truck. I had never even been near a truck before.”

New to the trucking industry, the political science major reached out to the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association for support.

“Luckily, I found OOIDA,” said Allen, a Spring Hill, Fla., resident who hauls ice cream products. “I wouldn’t be in business today without OOIDA. I can’t even remember how I found the phone number, but I called and they just walked me through everything. They helped me. I could call them with any of my questions. Then we started doing better, and I thought, ‘I want to give back to the organization that did so much for me.’ So, I ran to be on the board.”

Familiar with grassroots advocacy from her time working with veterans and motorcycle groups, Allen has been active fighting for the rights of truck drivers since she joined the OOIDA Board of Directors.

“My favorite quote is from Margaret Mead – ‘Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.’ I live by that,” Allen said.

She recently connected with OOIDA’s Government Affairs team in Washington, D.C., and met with staff members for Sen. Ashley Moody, R-Fla.; Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.; Rep. Daniel Webster, R-Fla.; and Rep. Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla., to discuss a variety of trucking issues.

“I just gave them an update on some of the issues that we’re facing in trucking,” Allen said. “Truck parking is a huge issue. For every 11 truckers, there’s one truck parking spot. I work with the Florida Department of Transportation as part of the Martin County Committee on truck parking. It’s a way to identify sites that can be developed as truck parking.”

Allen also used her time to explain why truck drivers are so opposed to a speed limiter mandate, which would create large speed differentials between cars and heavy trucks on the same road.

“Some of them couldn’t understand why speed limiters are such an issue for us. I said, ‘Let me tell you what – we’re in D.C. right now; let me see if I can get a truck over here and you can go for a ride with me. I’ll go 20 mph slower than traffic, and you see how safe that is,’” she said.

Providing that kind of insight to lawmakers can be extremely important.

“They’re looking at up to 10,000 bills a session,” Allen said. “That’s a lot of information. So being able to break something down to a few sentences can really help.”

Allen encourages truck drivers to get involved, whether by traveling to Washington, D.C., or participating on a local level.

She also encourages all truck drivers to join the Association.

“I think every trucker should be a part of OOIDA,” Allen said. “If they’re not, they need to look into it. If they have questions, they can call and get the answers they need. OOIDA had its 50-year celebration a couple of years ago. I’d like to see OOIDA continue for another 50 years … another 150 years. We need this organization. It’s the only organization out there fighting for truckers’ rights.” LL