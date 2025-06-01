No state immune to toll collection scams

Toll collection scams are popping up everywhere – even in states without a toll program.

In recent months, such states as Oregon and Missouri have reported that fraudsters are sending texts claiming that the recipients owe money for tolls. However, neither of these states have toll roads.

The Oregon Department of Transportation recently reminded drivers it does not have a toll program. Additionally, if the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles sends communication via text message, it will never include links to verify personal information.

Oregon officials recommend deleting any fraudulent text messages and blocking the number they came from. Clicking on a suspicious text message or payment link will take you to a website where you are at a high risk of getting your personal and financial information stolen.

To confirm any correspondence from ODOT or the Oregon DMV, call 888-Ask-ODOT or 503-945-5000.

In March, the Missouri DOT published a Facebook post to make the public aware of the scam.

“We’ve learned that there are scammers online that are claiming to be MoDOT, so beware of scams posing as MoDOT attempting to collect a toll fee,” the department wrote. “There are no tolls in Missouri. MoDOT will never solicit you to pay a toll fee.”

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association reported receiving a version of the scam on March 12. The message said that action was required within 12 hours to resolve an “E-Z Pass Unpaid Toll Violation.” It also included a prompt to click a link to pay for the toll.

If you receive a similar message, do not click the link.

Toll collection scams also have been reported recently in Washington, Minnesota, Delaware, Texas, Ohio and Maryland. LL