Most of the time, when we think of pressure, it conjures up negative feelings. We feel it in times of struggle or, dare I say, survival.

It’s also used in less severe situations like competitions. Sportscasters love to talk about the pressure to perform faced by the team or individual who’s behind. It’s used in the sense of an opportunity to rise to the occasion.

Then there’s the physics of the word “pressure.” “No pressure, no diamonds.” That is a quote from Thomas Carlyle, and it’s pretty spot-on right now.

Diamonds would not be possible without pressure. They are the direct result of high heat and pressure. Neither of these sounds particularly amazing to humans, but the result is a precious gem. (I won’t get into the marketing of them that led to diamond engagement rings. Google “Adam Ruins Everything” on diamonds, if you really are curious. I digress.)

My point is, pressure can and does lead to good things. Take our cover story, which starts on Page 14. When the DOT listens, truckers win. It’s a pretty simple statement, grammatically speaking.

What led us to this point was, you guessed it, pressure. Pressure from the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association and its members who answered Calls to Action. A well-formed, consistent message of putting the needs of actual truck drivers first – of putting safety first.

I’ve been doing this trucking journalism gig for more than two decades now. And I can tell you with 100% confidence that I’ve never seen a Department of Transportation roll out a nine-initiative plan aimed at bettering the lives of truckers.

NINE. Not one, not two, not three. NINE.

I got sick of using the word “unprecedented” during the pandemic, but this move by DOT Secretary Sean Duffy earns it. This move is unprecedented.

In this issue, Senior Editor Mark Schremmer and Associate Editor Tyson Fisher break down what the initiatives are and what OOIDA’s role has been in fighting for any administration to pay attention and act. Who knows – if you weren’t in these earlier fights, maybe you’ll feel compelled to hop over to FightingForTruckers.com and join in now.

Speaking of joining in: Advocacy (another word that seems to lose meaning because it’s said so much) comes in many, many forms. This year, Land Line has been highlighting the efforts of members of the OOIDA Board of Directors and how they actively fight for truckers.

Board Member Ken Becker is highlighted this issue. He went to bat in Texas to help a truck parking operation off the ground – well, actually, on the ground. Making a difference for truckers sometimes just means showing up and speaking the truth. Becker was effective. Read about his efforts on Page 38.

Land Line was under a little bit of pressure this issue over the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s announced push for electronic IDs on trucks. It was a bit of wordsmithing debate, whether the trackers would just track trucks or truckers. We break down CVSA’s latest proposal on page 42.

But let’s talk quickly about function creep. CVSA claims to want only truck information. That’s well and good. But where does it stop? Who is to stop more and more information from being loaded onto a chip displayed on the side of a truck?

Go back to the rulemaking that proposed basically the same technology. That proposal wanted data on the truck and the driver contained on the chip. With data breaches and cybertheft on the rise, who in the world thinks this is a great idea?

That’s another one to get ahead of and to pressure your lawmakers to oppose.

There it is, that pressure. That constant state of heat and pressure can produce a precious gem. LL