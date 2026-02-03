Navigating the Mid-America Trucking Show

The Mid-America Trucking Show serves as a lot of things to a lot of people.

It can be a place for old friends to reunite every year by attending the Friday night concert or entering your rig in the Paul K. Young Truck Championship.

Or it can be a place to learn about the latest in trucking – from new products and regulations to ideas on how to run your trucking operation more efficiently.

Organizers describe it as “the epicenter for professionals and businesses to forge meaningful connections, discover real-world solutions and drive the industry forward.”

When and where?

MATS is scheduled for March 26-28 at the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville. On Thursday, a VIP session is planned from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Doors are scheduled to open to the general public from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. On Friday, the doors are scheduled to open to the general public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Saturday, the show is planned to open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Kentucky Expo Center is at 937 Phillips Lane in Louisville.

How big is the show?

MATS offers more than 1 million square feet of exhibit space. Organizers expect more than 850 exhibitors, 54,000 attendees and dozens of featured events for the 2026 show.

How do I register?

To register for the show, go to TruckingShow.com/registration and fill out the form. Registration remains free until Feb. 28. Registered attendees can win up to $6,000 in prizes and exclusive VIP packages.

Registration for the PKY Truck Championship will remain open until Feb. 15 or until 175 trucks have registered.

What’s the parking situation?

Tractor-trailer parking at the Kentucky Expo Center will cost $25 per day for bobtails and $40 for combo. RV spots without utility hook-ups are available for $55 per day or $80 per day for spots with electrical hookups. RV spots must be reserved by calling 502-367-5380. If you’re in your personal vehicle, it will cost you $15 to park each day.

More than 30 acres of free truck parking is located across from Gate 1 of the Kentucky Expo Center with a free shuttle to and from the arena during show hours. The address is 1032 Phillips Lane, and tractor-trailer parking is free for all three days.

What are some of the events?

The show typically has an opening reception on Thursday night with live music, a bourbon tasting and a MATS Wall of Fame induction.

Friday night features a concert and after-party in Freedom Hall. As of press time, the musical acts had not been announced. Past shows have been headlined by such musical artists as The Steel Woods, Clay Walker, Craig Morgan, Kellie Pickler, Aaron Tippin, George Thorogood, Jason Aldean, Gretchen Wilson, the Marshall Tucker Band and Alabama.

Throughout the show, there will be dozens of Pro Talks events. Pro Talks is an education series focused on the latest industry topics, emerging technology and solutions aimed at maintaining a successful trucking business. There is a Pro Talks stage located in the East Hall, and the Pro Talks Education theater is located just off the main show floor in room B-104. More details about the education seminars will be released soon.

You still want to know more?

Go to TruckingShow.com for up-to-date information about the show and specific events. Plus, the March-April edition of Land Line Magazine is planned to have even more information about MATS in 2026. LL