Leaning toward leasing?

For many people, the prospect of being their own boss holds a lot of appeal – but this doesn’t mean the reality of that arrangement is for everyone.

And in trucking, even for those who do go the route of owning their own business, having their own authority isn’t necessarily the best option.

“Becoming a motor carrier isn’t the answer for everybody,” said Lewie Pugh, the executive vice president of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association.

Pugh shared this pointer during a presentation at Truck To Success, an annual three-day course OOIDA hosts for truckers thinking about going into business for themselves. The event most recently took place in October 2024 in Blue Springs, Mo.

For those who opt to lease on to a carrier, Pugh also had other advice. Among the information he shared was guidance on what to consider in choosing a carrier – such as what type of operation seems interesting, what knowledge and equipment a particular operation requires and what lanes the carrier runs.

Payment is of course another major consideration, and Pugh focused specifically on the issue of whether a carrier pays on a percentage basis or a mileage basis. Regarding the former, he stressed the importance of remembering that 100% of nothing is nothing – so it’s vital to look beyond what may appear to be an attractive percentage to the bigger picture.

He added that it’s necessary to carry this kind of critical thinking into reviewing a carrier’s contract as well as into day-to-day operations. For the latter, this means leased-on owner-operators must be mindful that they are in fact running a business – which requires knowing their cost of operations, keeping track of their payroll, negotiating with a carrier and even being a squeaky wheel when necessary.

“If you’re going to become an owner-operator, you better have that in you anyway,” Pugh said regarding this proactive mindset. “Trucking is what you make of it.”

For any Truck To Success attendees still unsure about whether to lease on to a carrier, the next presentation opened with a summary of the benefits of going this route. Aron Lynch with OOIDA’s Compliance Department noted that in this arrangement, the company finds freight for a driver, usually handles fuel taxes, arranges liability insurance and takes care of paperwork, billing and collections.

Lynch also detailed responsibilities that leased-on drivers are spared by not operating under their own authority – including marketing themselves, finding work, developing relationships, having top-notch organizational skills, understanding and maintaining Department of Transportation-required safety controls and taking care of all billing, collections and government filings.

He then got into the nitty-gritty of lease requirements as detailed in the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations handbook, with an aim to give Truck To Success attendees a working knowledge of the regulations that protect a driver’s rights in a lease. One of many of these, for example, is a stipulation that a driver is entitled to examine copies of a carrier’s tariff or rated freight bill.

“You have to know this, because this knowledge right here is power,” Lynch said.

Really, that statement could have followed any of the points he covered – from advice on making purchases from a carrier to information about escrow funds to red flags in lease agreements, to name just a few.

And like Pugh, Lynch also encouraged Truck To Success attendees to act with the intentionality necessary for operating a successful business – noting that even as a leased-on driver, they’d be the ones with the greatest amount invested in their individual outcomes.

“No one will care more about you and your family than you,” he said, “and I can’t stress that enough.” LL