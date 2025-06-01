‘Ice Pick Bandit’ strikes again

There’s been a recent spike in reports of vandals slashing truck tires in a particular region of the country.

These incidents go as far back as 2023 and seem to be of a copycat nature. They have cost truckers thousands of dollars and have occurred most frequently in states across the southern U.S.

OOIDA member Marloes Shoulders spoke to Land Line in the days following all 18 of his truck tires being destroyed in the middle of the night on Jan. 6 at the Flying J Travel Center in Lake Park, Ga.

He immediately filed a police report with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department following the January incident but was uncomfortable leaving his equipment unattended with no assurance of when the case might be resolved.

“I’ve lost thousands of dollars; this isn’t right,” Shoulders said. “They didn’t just stab my tires, they stabbed pretty much every vehicle that was in the parking lot. People around the area were saying this has been happening for the past three years. I don’t want to leave my truck here, because they might say it’s abandoned. The last few nights, I’ve seen people come up to my truck and look to see if anyone was in here. It’s very scary to be a sitting duck.”

Shoulders, who was delivering a load from Florida to Georgia, was among a group of drivers to file reports with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office regarding tire damage at the same Flying J. Those claims revealed more than $52,000 in alleged damages to seven trucks.

Damages to Shoulders’ truck alone were estimated to be around $12,000.

Illinois-based MJ4 Trucking LLC, owned by Shoulders, is a two-truck operation. In addition to this small business losing money by the hour, its owner was stranded thousands of miles away.

A nightmare scenario.

“I don’t know what the future holds,” Shoulders said in January. “I’m waiting on my insurance, but they are moving really slow.”

Considering the circumstances, a certain level of anger or frustration would be understandable and even expected. Yet Shoulders was surprisingly even-keel – almost positive.

“I have to just wait it out,” he said. “They (the insurance company) sent someone out who took pictures and everything. It’s tough on us truckers. It’s bad enough that we aren’t making any money. What makes it worse for me is that I am a single father. My son is all the way at home. He’s wondering, ‘Where’s my dad?’”

Shoulders was finally able to make it back to Illinois on Feb. 2 and admitted his business operations will be adjusted going forward.

“When you’ve had this much time, you’ve thought about it all,” he said. “I’m definitely not coming back to this area. This was a terrible experience for me. I’ve been driving for 10 years and owned my business for almost five years. I’ve never experienced anything like this.”

No details about what security measures are in place at the Flying J in Lake Park, Ga., were available on the store’s website. Land Line reached out to Flying J for additional information but hadn’t received a response to the inquiry as of press time.

Related cases?

OOIDA has also received calls from several other Association members about similar incidents of truck tire vandalism.

Most recently, an OOIDA member reached out to Land Line about damage to tires as part of an alleged truck vandalism incident in Clark County, Ark. This targeting of truck tires took place at the Southfork Truck Stop off Interstate 30 in late January. Local law enforcement officials confirmed an ongoing issue with truck tires being slashed, which they have spent significant resources addressing.

Trucks have also been targeted at truck stops across Georgia, Florida and Tennessee.

Some media outlets have reported on a person who’s been referred to as the “Ice Pick Bandit.”

This individual is alleged to have been involved with damages to nearly 300 truck tires in Arkansas between September 2024 and January 2025, according to a KARK-TV report.

Camera footage of the Ice Pick Bandit is believed to have been captured, and local law enforcement has linked a specific vehicle to that party.

However, a connection leading to any arrest or criminal charges has yet to materialize.

“We don’t know if it’s a disgruntled employee or a truck driver that drives this route,” Clark County Sheriff Jason Watson told an Arkansas news outlet following this incident. “It’s horrendous how much he’s costing these trucking companies.” LL