High hopes clouded by uncertainty

Truckers entered 2025 with high hopes for a resurgence in the freight market. As of press time, uncertainty regarding tariffs and monetary policy put the chances of a potential upcycle on hold, according to the OOIDA Foundation’s latest freight market outlook.

In February, the Foundation expressed its concerns on how policies might affect the market.

“While there are positive things occurring, such as capacity finding an equilibrium, which has helped to push rates modestly upward, we’re still waiting for manufacturing activity to increase and for the housing market to bounce back,” OOIDA Foundation Director Andrew King said in February. “The next upcycle appears on the horizon. However, tariff and monetary policies could curtail – or even derail – trucking’s recovery.”

Approximately one month later, with volume, demand and rates flat, capacity equalizing and rising operating costs; the Foundation again offered an “uncertain” future outlook.

“Uncertainty has already negatively impacted new orders and inventory levels, which is a headwind for demand,” the Foundation said.

Van market

Demand decreased in five of six regions with the Midwest experiencing the largest decrease of nearly 50%.

Spot rates similarly dropped in all regions.

Sales and inventory ratios were heading in a positive direction, but tariffs might negatively impact this trend.

Household appliances have performed well since late 2023. That might be changing even as furniture wholesalers continue to struggle. “We’ll have to see what the next couple months bring as a potential trade war is ongoing,” the Foundation said.

Flatbed Market

An increase in demand was reported in half of the regions. The Southeast region jumped almost 90%.

For 31 consecutive months, spot rates had been down year-over-year.

The seasonally adjusted flatbed composite index fell for the second consecutive month.

A dip in the 10-year U.S. Treasury Yield, as well as a higher median price for existing single-family homes, presented a headwind for the housing market and freight demand.

Reefer Market

Nearly every region saw lower demand led by a 59% drop in the Mountain Central region. Rates were also down across the board.

Volumes were substantially lower than 2019, which was a bad sign for freight demand.

The market continued to be plagued with persistent overcapacity – a headwind for rates.

Trucking Market

Private carriers curtailing their growth spree presents a potential silver lining for the for-hire freight market amid recession risk, according to the Cass Shipment Index.

Overall trucking employment numbers were down, as were new sales of Class 8 trucks, while used Class 8 sales increased. However, used truck prices were trending down.

Fuel had declined year-over-year for 24 consecutive months.

“The market easily outperformed historical seasonality,” said Steve Tam, vice president of ACT Research. “The gain is a testament to the stalwart nature of truckers, but also somewhat counterintuitive considering all the economic and political uncertainty they are facing currently.”

The Logistics Managers’ Index showed a slowing of transportation metrics and echoed the Foundation’s belief that tariffs could have a substantial negative impact on transportation markets.

C.H. Robinson said that importers concerned over tariffs had already begun pulling orders forward to keep costs down.

This could lead to soft demand in the future.

Freight Market

Wages and salaries grew slightly, and the Consumer Price Index moved upward in December.

Manufacturing activity excluding pharmaceuticals and computers and electronics once again increased month-over-month.

Demand improved as companies prepared for 2025 with the benefit of the election cycle ending.

Output was positive, and inputs were still accommodating future growth, with inventories and imports improving marginally. LL

Read the complete Foundation freight market update here.