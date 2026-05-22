Green Lights & Red Flags – May 2026

Safe parking, clean bathrooms and decent food don’t sound like too big of an ask. But as professional drivers can attest, it’s often a challenge finding just one of these amenities, let alone all three. So we give a green light to a survey of commercial truck drivers conducted by Trucker Path ranked the best chain and independent truck stops. Among the top five were Toot ’n Totum, Rutter’s, Kwik Star, Love’s Travel Stops and Truck Stop Sunoco locations. Stone’s Truck Stop, Rainbow Trucker’s Lounge, Dysarts Truckstop, Abbyland Travel Center and Compass Travel Center were the five best independent locations, according to this survey. Trucker Path also recognized the Love’s Travel Stop in Madras, Ore. and Kwik Trip in Wilson, Wisc., with a sustained excellence award. The full list of the Top 100 truck stops is available online.

A big red flag to a Ponzi scheme resulted in the owner of a Florida truck company being sentenced to 23 years in prison. That company has since been ordered to pay $51 million in restitution. According to court documents, Royal Bengal Logistics owner Sanjay Singh devised a Ponzi scheme that used funds from new investors to pay out returns to existing investors of his trucking company. Investigators concluded that Singh’s fraudulent scheme collected more than $150 million in investor funds between 2020 and 2023. The investigation also revealed that Singh misappropriated millions of dollars of investor funds for personal gain, including millions sent to family members in India. Singh was found guilty of wire fraud, money laundering and conspiracy charges in November 2024.

Green lights to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and it plans “to restore the integrity of American trucking.” To achieve that goal, the agency said it will take unsafe truck drivers and motor carriers out of service, improve driver training and crack down on fraud. “When we get on the road, we should expect that we should be safe,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said. “And that those who drive those 80,000-pound big rigs, that they are well-trained, they’re well-qualified and they’re going to be safe.” As of press time, some of these actions were still waiting to go through the required rulemaking process.

Reports of a Waymo taxi blocking emergency personnel who were responding to a mass shooting have surfaced, deserving some major red flags. According to multiple media outlets, three people were killed and more than a dozen people were injured when a shooting occurred outside an Austin bar in March.

Footage showed a Waymo vehicle stopped horizontally in the middle of the road, temporarily blocking emergency responders from reaching the scene. Shortly after, an Austin police officer arrived and moved the Waymo vehicle. Following the incident, Cooper Lohr, a senior policy analyst for transportation and safety at Consumer Reports, said driverless vehicles should be removed from roadways until they can demonstrate they operate safely. “If Waymo or another company’s autonomous driving system can’t handle flashing lights and sirens in a crisis, it isn’t ready for public roads, and it should be removed from service until the company proves it will handle the situation appropriately,” Lohr said.

Finally, some green lights to Billy Walker Jr., a driver from North Carolina, who had the lunch break of all lunch breaks. A Shore News Network report said that after finishing a delivery, Walker Jr. stopped at the Circle K in Ridgeway, N.C., for a quick bite. He purchased a Virginia Lottery scratch-off ticket while inside the shop and won the top prize of $500,000. Wisely, Walker Jr. intends to use the winnings to eliminate debts. According to the Virginia Lottery, the odds of winning this prize are 1 in 897,600. LL