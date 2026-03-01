Green lights & red flags – March/April 2026

Green lights to Ed Coleman, truck driver for Sapp Brothers, who saved a young boy from the median of a busy roadway in Papillion, Neb. It was a rainy morning, around 5:30 a.m. Coleman could still see the boy despite the poor visibility. He turned his truck around, wrapped the boy in a blanket and called the police. Coleman kept the child warm in his truck and even used his phone to play a movie to keep the boy calm until officers arrived. Police contacted Coleman to let him know the boy was safe after the situation had been resolved.

Gurpreet Singh and Jasveer Singh get some red flags for being taken into custody during a DOT inspection after Indiana State Police found $7 million worth (309 pounds) of cocaine in the sleeper berth of the truck. During the inspection, law enforcement said criminal indicators were observed and a police K-9 signaled a positive alert. According to the Indiana State Police, both individuals were charged with dealing narcotics (level 2 felony) and placed on deportation holds with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Red lights for double-brokering scam resulted in the theft of $400,000 worth of lobster stolen from Lineage Logistics in Taunton, Mass. According to the CEO of Rexing Companies, thieves impersonated the real carrier by spoofing the carrier’s email address and changing the name on the side of the truck that picked up the load. Thieves even registered a domain name similar to the legitimate carrier’s, with the slight difference of an accent mark over the letter “I”. While this particular load was a loss, even if it were recovered, the company drew attention to the situation in hopes of effecting change on this industry-wide issue.

Let’s hand out some green flags to scholarships for those seeking commercial driver’s licenses now being offered by Iowa Central Community College. The school recently received a federal grant for commercial motor vehicle safety training. Iowa Central President Jesse Ulrich said the school trains approximately 300 truck drivers each year. The availability of scholarship funds, along with its remodeled Transportation Technology Center, will help the school attract more students to its CDL program.

Red flags for ongoing EZ-Pass billing issues in New York have led one trucking company to file a class-action lawsuit. RJL Industries, enrolled in the special commuter plan, said it began noticing charges above the published rates. RJL estimated its E-ZPass account was overcharged by nearly $100,000 in 2024 alone. According to a class-action lawsuit filed by RJL, there was no “meaningful process to dispute or appeal charges.” If class-action status is granted, the lawsuit will cover any New York motorist who has been overcharged by E-ZPass since 2016.

Green flags for the truckers who turned out to hold a convoy honor the memory of LeRoy LeMaster, owner of Lewis Truck Lines in Horry County, S.C. Local law enforcement escorted the convoy, which began at Lewis Truck Lines and traveled to First Presbyterian Church. Before the convoy, a lunch was held on what would have been LeMaster’s 80th birthday. Leigh Ann LeMaster Yoxtheimer, one of LeMaster’s daughters, told WMPF-TV, “There’s no greater love … with the drivers, for them (drivers) to tell me, to show me how much they love my dad, and they’re not even blood. My heart’s just so warm.” LL