Green Lights & Red Flags – February 2026

A truck driver made an unusual request after some quick thinking and earned a green light in the meantime. At the Alltown Truck Stop in Leominster, Mass., officers with the Bow, N.H., Police Department said they were flagged down by a trucker who had approximately 250 whole chickens and nowhere to deliver them. The Bow Fire Department was contacted, and a plan was hatched to deliver the chickens to the Friendly Kitchen in Concord, a local facility that has fed those in need since 1980.

Red lights to a Texas frac sand logistics company that began transporting the material used to keep fracking fractures open with autonomous trucks in early 2026. The plan to eliminate human drivers from Detmar Logistics’ operations in the Permian Basin includes travel on Interstate 20 and local roads between the Detmar facility in Midland, Texas and a mining site in Monahans, Texas. Initially, the route was to be supervised, but by the second quarter of 2026, trucks are expected to operate fully autonomously. Detmar has committed to deploying 30 Aurora autonomous trucks for 20-plus hours daily and said it plans to increase that number.

Green lights to charitable truckers.

During the holiday season, giving back is a common theme across the trucking industry. Among the numerous efforts to give back involving truckers and trucking organizations was the 17th Truckers for Tots in Duluth, Minn. “We don’t just work in the community, but help the community,” Ascendance Truck Centers Operations Manager Mike Cooper said. “That’s what we’re trying to do here tonight, just help everybody.”

Red lights for the higher fines and fewer benefits took effect as the calendar flipped to 2026 in Oregon. One of those changes affects truck drivers who haul household goods. The fine for operating without a required certificate has increased from $1,000 to $3,000. Additionally, the Oregon Department of Transportation has discontinued its Trusted Partner Program, which rewarded carriers that demonstrated a commitment to excellence based on operational history. Weigh station pre-clearance, a waiver of the bond requirement and inclusion on the trusted carrier partner roster were among the benefits. The program is ceasing due to budget restrictions.

Family and friends get a green light for a parade held the honor of the late Ronnie Ownley in North Carolina.

Ownley died in a crash on Interstate 64 in Virginia. According to his family, Ownley was a career trucker. In a statement to a local television outlet, his daughter, Amanda White, said, “He was one of the best truck drivers on the road. He was very hyper-aware and did his best to do what was right in the moment.”

Red lights to self-driving vehicles causing trouble. In October, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation into Waymo after reports of one of its autonomous vehicles driving around a stopped school bus. “Based upon NHTSA’s engagement with Waymo on this incident and the accumulation of operation miles, the likelihood of other prior similar incidents is high,” NHTSA wrote. Similar driving behaviors have been documented by the Austin Independent School District. In correspondence with Waymo, Austin ISD estimated 19 violations of school bus traffic laws and asked the company to cease operations during drop-off and pick-up hours. The school district said it intends to take whatever action is necessary to protect student safety. LL