Grand theft cargo

Whether their targets are trucks or trains, criminals are stealing cargo and disrupting the U.S. supply chain in every way imaginable.

During a Senate subcommittee hearing in late February, Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., said that Homeland Security estimates as much as $35 billion lost to cargo theft each year.

The wide range of crime includes hijacked trucks and rail cars, identity theft, double brokering, cybersecurity vulnerabilities and reroute schemes.

“The increased threat of strategic cargo theft is threatening our supply chains and hurting American businesses and consumers,” Young said. “Organized crime units are operating from not only within the U.S. but also internationally from Armenia, Colombia and Mexico and targeting high-value goods to steal and finance their illegal activities like drug smuggling.”

The Surface Transportation, Freight, Pipelines and Safety Subcommittee called the hearing to get feedback from industry experts on how to combat cargo theft and freight fraud.

OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh testified that small-business truckers need protections from the increasing instances of freight fraud.

“Fraud is on the rise in trucking, as criminals have discovered many vulnerabilities within our industry,” Pugh wrote in his submitted testimony. “Stakeholders are doing all they can to protect themselves from criminals, but their capabilities are extremely limited. A small-business trucker lacks the resources to prevent scams originating overseas or the authority to ensure brokers comply with existing transparency regulations. There are systems and regulations in place that can help reverse the growing trend of fraud, but the federal government is struggling to provide the support shippers, motor carriers and brokers need.”

Pugh said that there have been several incidents of OOIDA members going out of business after one instance of freight fraud.

“That’s not hyperbole,” Pugh wrote. “While large carriers are better equipped to absorb the cost of fraud, it only takes a single occurrence to ruin a small trucking business … Unfortunately, small trucking businesses are both the most vulnerable to fraud and the least likely to be able to recover from an incident,” Pugh wrote. “Most commonly, motor carriers are held responsible for the loss of cargo due to fraud, with costs ranging from tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of dollars per incident.”

Types of freight fraud in trucking

Truckers fall victim to scams and freight fraud in a variety of ways.

As part of his testimony, Pugh said the most common scenario is when truckers are targeted by scammers posing as legitimate brokers.

“First, many small trucking businesses fall victim to double brokering,” Pugh wrote. “This is when criminals pose as motor carriers to acquire loads from brokers, then pose as brokers looking for truckers to complete hauls. When the freight is delivered, the legitimate broker issues a payment to the fraudulent actor, and the trucker who actually hauled the cargo is left high and dry.”

Other examples include theft of a broker’s identity, reroute schemes and theft of a motor carrier’s identity.

Adam Blanchard, CEO of Tanager Logistics and Double Diamond Transport, relayed an example of how his company was victimized.

“About a year ago, our American dream turned into a nightmare when some unscrupulous criminals stole our identity,” Blanchard said. “By capitalizing on our good name, they tarnished the reputation we spent over a decade to earn.”

Blanchard explained the criminals posed as Tanager Logistics through a fake email account and brokered loads to unsuspecting motor carriers who delivered the cargo while the scammers pocketed the money. In one example, criminals profited off a load of energy drinks worth more than $100,000, Blanchard said.

Pugh said the problem of freight fraud is exacerbated by a lack of response from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. Last year, the agency issued a report about illegal broker activity in the trucking industry. In the report, FMCSA said it lacked the data to determine if the fraud negatively affected safety and that it didn’t have the statutory authority to assess civil penalties for violations.

Possible solutions

Earlier this year, the Household Goods Shipping Consumer Protection Act was introduced in the House and Senate. The bipartisan bill would restore FMCSA’s authority to issue civil penalties against bad actors. The legislation also would require brokers, freight forwarders and carriers to provide a valid business address to FMCSA before acquiring operating authority.

The effort is supported by OOIDA, the American Trucking Associations and the Transportation Intermediaries Association.

“We encourage all senators, especially members of this subcommittee, to support this important legislation,” Pugh said.

Other suggestions included closing broker bond loopholes, improving and renaming the National Consumer Complaint Database and establishing a new registration system. LL