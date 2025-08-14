GBATS returns for a 14th event

The Guilty By Association Truck Show is back in 2025 with a full schedule of trucks, music, food and more.

Held every other year at 4 State Trucks in Joplin, Mo., GBATS will again host a convoy to benefit Special Olympics of Missouri. Truckers can enter their truck in the convoy for a $100 donation, with every penny going to the charity.

. In 2023, this effort raised $120,000. Of those funds, $80,000 was donated in less than 30 minutes during the convoy auction.

“But the turnout, the enthusiasm, the quantity and caliber of trucks, the money raised for Special Olympics – just everybody’s general desire to be here and mix it up with other truckers was fabulous,” Bryan “Boss Man” Martin of 4 State Trucks told Land Line at the 2023 event. “Not only is there a ton of fun to be had, but the industry rallies for Special Olympics as we execute our version of the World’s Largest Convoy.”

Registration, free of cost, for this year’s event is scheduled for Sept. 24 through noon Central on Sept. 26 in the Petro parking lot.

Truckers are encouraged to arrive on Sept. 24 to expedite the registration and parking.

Among the scheduled events are a demolition derby and a concert by the Bobby Degonia Band on Sept. 25.

Trucker games are scheduled throughout the day on Sept. 26, which will also feature a stunt show and a truck and tractor pull. Additionally, a ZZ Top tribute band is scheduled to perform from 7:30 to 9 p.m. that night on the Joplin 44 Petro Stage. The entertainment will end with a fireworks show at 10 p.m.

Highlights on Sept. 27 will include the Special Olympics convoy and a light show that will close with a downtown street party.

The concert that day will mark the return of country music star Collin Raye.

Raye, who also performed at GBATs in 2023, is scheduled to bring another live show to Joplin. Known for such hits as “Love Me,” “In This Life,” “My Kind of Girl” and “I Can Still Feel You,” he was nominated for the Country Music Association Awards’ Male Vocalist of the Year in 1996, 1997 and 1998.

The Chad Cooke Band, a country group from Houston, is scheduled to open for Raye. The concert, which is free, is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Sept. 27 at Maiden Lane in Joplin.

“Put it on your calendars, get your rooms booked in Joplin and join 15,000 of your friends at the Guilty By Association Truck Show,” Martin said. “Where else can you get 750-plus trucks in one location, along with nightly motorsports, top-name concerts, fireworks, attractions and food trucks?”

More information about GBATS 2025 can be found at 4StateTrucks.com. LL