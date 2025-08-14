Fuel surcharge critical to trucking operations

For most owner-operators, the cost of fuel is one of their top expenses.

To complicate matters, diesel is a variable cost. The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association recommends that truck drivers keep a fuel ledger. Since fuel is your largest variable cost, small changes can have significant results. Making a change in your driving or equipment that adds as little as 0.2 mile more travel per gallon of fuel (i.e. 5.7 instead of 5.5 mpg) can translate to more than $2,000 in annual savings.

Fine-tuning every cost in a trucking operation can make a significant difference in its profitability. A fuel surcharge is critical to certain trucking operations, particularly when the fuel market becomes unpredictable. That’s why it’s important to be proactive when implementing a fuel surcharge in your business operations.

Fuel prices are updated daily on a Land Line resources page. A fuel surcharge calculator also is available on OOIDA’s website, along with education on how and why to use one.

Reuters reported in June that oil prices briefly hit a five-month high following the latest U.S. military operations in the Middle East. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued an advisory due to the ongoing conflict with Iran causing a “heightened threat environment in the United States.” Outside of the conflict in the Middle East, two major California oil refineries are expected to cease operations. Phillips 66 plans to close its Los Angeles-area refinery in the fourth quarter of 2025.

“With everyday Californians already grappling with rising costs at the pump along with mounting utility bills, the prospective loss of yet another refinery should be a wake-up call,” California Assemblymember Mike A. Gipson (D-Carson) said in a statement. “We cannot ignore the broader implications this will have on fuel supply, job security and economic resilience across the state.”

Valero also announced its plans to close the Benicia refinery near San Francisco by April 2026.

Fuel reports released on July 8 showed a national average price per gallon of diesel of $3.669 (ProMiles.com) and $3.691 (AAA). LL