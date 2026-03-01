Freight market progressing, but not there yet

The freight market has shown promise recently, but a full recovery remains to be seen.

According to the OOIDA Foundation’s January freight market update, rates were largely up across sectors and capacity has tightened.

Additionally, the Total Spot Market Cycle Indicator moved into positive territory for the first time since April 2025.

However, the Foundation’s report cited other data, including declines in U.S. manufacturing and the housing market, indicating it’s much too early to expect a full freight market recovery.

“We believe the rate gains reflect a mix of seasonality, weather disruptions and tightening capacity,” the Foundation said in its freight market report. “Recent improvements are being driven more by shifts in capacity than a true market recovery.”

Backlogs also increased and customers’ inventories fell.

According to the Cass Shipment Index, the retrenchment has begun in the dry van market, but reefer spot markets remain particularly tight in January.

“An active winter is freezing out some freight capacity, supporting the strongest run of spot rates in four years in the four weeks through mid-January,” Cass said.

The used truck market outpaced historic averages, rising for the first time in five months.

Intermodal demand is expected to remain flat or modestly positive in the first half of 2026, C.H. Robinson said.

Trucking employment has been steadily declining since December 2023, according to the quarterly census of employment and wages.

Since the fourth quarter of 2022, there’s been a net loss of carriers. That trend is not expected to change in the near future.

Foundation adds new analysis

As part of its January freight market update, the Foundation began incorporating a Trucking Operating Cost Index.

Fuel, driver wages, equipment, insurance, maintenance and tires are among the costs that determine how much pressure carriers face regardless of freight rates.

“Even when demand is strong, elevated costs can strain cash flow for owner-operators and small fleets,” the Foundation said. “The Operating Cost Index provides a broader view of trucking operating costs than fuel prices alone. While recent cost pressures have moderated, overall operating costs remain incredibly high by historical standards, underscoring the importance of tracking changes across the full cost structure rather than focusing on a single input.” LL