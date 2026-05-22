Feeling congested?

Before President Donald Trump was even re-elected to a second term, he vowed to end New York City’s congestion pricing toll program.

A federal court’s ruling in March kneecapped the administration’s legal rationale for shutting it down.

Will this open the door for more municipalities to create similar toll programs?

The congestion pricing saga

The fate of congestion pricing in New York has been up in the air since before it even began. In May 2024, Trump said he would “TERMINATE Congestion Pricing in my FIRST WEEK back in Office.”

Meanwhile, numerous state and federal lawsuits challenging the program were pending. One by one, the courts struck down or severely gutted those challenges.

Toll collection was scheduled to start in June 2024, but Gov. Kathy Hochul indefinitely paused the program, citing rising living costs. About a week after Trump won the election, Hochul announced congestion pricing would launch in early January 2025 with a lower toll rate.

Last February, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy sent Hochul a letter, informing her that the Federal Highway Administration was revoking its approval of congestion pricing. New York had one month to end the program.

That prompted Hochul to sue the Trump administration and sparked a public dispute between the two. Duffy’s deadline to end congestion pricing was extended twice. He also included threats to withhold federal funding.

The back-and-forth tug-of-war left motorists in limbo, not knowing whether congestion pricing would stay or go. Last May, Judge Lewis J. Liman delivered the first blow to the Trump administration by granting New York’s motion for a preliminary injunction, preventing the federal government from forcing a shutdown of tolling while the case was pending.

Since then, congestion pricing has continued uninterrupted in New York City, awaiting a final decision from Judge Liman. The order is in.

On March 3, Liman ruled that Duffy’s actions and letters were unlawful, effectively ending the Trump administration’s attempts to kill congestion pricing.

In the order, Liman struck down Duffy’s argument that the Value Pricing Pilot Program (VPPP), the agreement allowing New York’s program, does not include congestion pricing. That claim was central to Duffy’s move to revoke authorization.

Duffy also argued that congestion pricing toll collection is mostly a revenue generator for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, not highway infrastructure. Liman ruled that the point is to reduce congestion and promote travel alternatives. That includes public transit. Nothing in the statute specifies that funds must be spent directly on highway infrastructure.

Hedging his bet on the VPPP claims, Duffy argued that even if it allows congestion pricing, the program does not align with the new administration’s policy priorities. However, in the case of an agreement, termination based on a change in agency priorities must be stated in the terms and conditions. No such provision is included in the congestion pricing VPPP agreement.

Liman vacated Duffy’s letters directing New York to end congestion pricing and the action taken through them. That restores the VPPP agreement and keeps the tolling program intact.

What’s next?

The court stopped short of ordering a permanent injunction that would have kneecapped the government’s ability to pursue other avenues.

Liman’s order blocks DOT from using the February and April termination letters, and the legal rationale behind them, to unwind the VPPP agreement. That opens the door for the Trump administration to pursue a different route to end congestion pricing.

Trump appears determined to do just that. Last November, he called Manhattan a “ghost town,” claiming people are not entering the city because of congestion pricing. Trump called on Duffy “to take a good, long look at terminating New York City Congestion Pricing.”

As of press time, the Trump administration had not appealed the ruling.

Truckers stuck with higher tolls

On March 10, Judge Liman drove the final nail into the Trucking Association of New York’s lawsuit challenging congestion pricing tolls for trucks.

Unlike the other lawsuits, the association was not asking the court to get rid of congestion pricing entirely. Rather, the association claimed that the higher toll rates for trucks are unconstitutional.

New York’s original toll rate was $15 for passenger vehicles. Motorists would be charged the toll only once a day, regardless of how many times they entered the central business district. Large trucks, on the other hand, would be charged $36 every single time they entered the congestion pricing zone.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s Traffic Mobility Review Board found that trucks make up only 4% of traffic in the congestion pricing zone. It also found that the “vast majority of those who drive to the (central business district) have access to transit,” including commuter rail, urban rail and express bus options.

The New York association took issue with trucks paying much higher tolls despite accounting for only 4% of traffic. Adding insult to injury was that trucks are charged every time, while passenger vehicles are charged once per day. Even worse, trucks have no other options, unlike other motorists.

In May 2024, the association sued MTA and other local and state officials, claiming that congestion pricing truck rates violate the Commerce Clause and Supremacy Clause. Those original allegations were twice struck down by Liman, first through a preliminary injunction and then through a subsequent dismissal.

Which cities will be next?

Congestion pricing in New York City is up and running, surviving every challenge coming its way, and it appears to be working. Will another U.S. city attempt a similar tolling program?

Several cities have expressed some interest in congestion pricing, including Boston. That has been mostly chatter, but Washington, D.C., just took its interest to the next step.

The District Department of Transportation’s 100-page report dives into the need for congestion pricing and what it could look like. According to the report, minority communities are disproportionately affected by traffic congestion. Charging motorists to enter downtown D.C. could reduce those burdens by generating revenue that can be reinvested in transit and other transportation options. LL